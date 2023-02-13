Elliott Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Jay Z attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club)
Spanning multiple decades, trials, and redemptions, here's EW's ranking of Hova's greatest works.
Advertisement
In a career that's seen him move from young provocateur to elder statesman, Spike Lee has never wavered in his cinematic vision — even when it hasn't fit neatly into Hollywood's plans. Check out EW's list of the iconic director's greatest works.
Eddie Murphy blazed a trail to the top of the Hollywood landscape with several iconic roles, only to stumble with a bloated series of ill-fated comedies. Here are some of his greatest (and most forgettable) features.
From Snatch to The Meg, we present you with a comprehensive list of the Brit butt-kicker’s greatest films.