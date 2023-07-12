Dustin Nelson

Command Z, starring Michael Cera and Roy Wood Jr., will be released on Steven Soderbergh's website next week.
Deadpool 3 has paused production due to the actors' strike, which officially began on Friday.
Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter dunks face in 'eat your feelings' cake after lack of Emmy love
Lisa Ann Walter found a tasty way to cope after not receiving an acting nomination for Abbott Elementary.
The HBO drama is the first live-action video game adaptation to earn a major Emmy nomination.
Liotta was previously nominated for his guest-starring role on ER.
The company paused ticket sales for Swift's Eras Tour in France. It feels like we've heard this one before.
Osbourne will not perform at the upcoming Power Trip music festival, he announced Monday.
The teenage cast members seem a little confused about the rules of Family Feud.
This is the end for Red, one way or another, as The Blacklist barrels toward its final two episodes.