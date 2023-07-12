Dustin Nelson
Steven Soderbergh is releasing a surprise sci-fi series starring Michael Cera next week
Video
Command Z, starring Michael Cera and Roy Wood Jr., will be released on Steven Soderbergh's website next week.
Advertisement
Deadpool 3 pauses filming due to SAG-AFTRA strike
Video
Deadpool 3 has paused production due to the actors' strike, which officially began on Friday.
Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter dunks face in 'eat your feelings' cake after lack of Emmy love
Video
Lisa Ann Walter found a tasty way to cope after not receiving an acting nomination for Abbott Elementary.
The Last of Us hits a major Emmy milestone for video game adaptations
Video
The HBO drama is the first live-action video game adaptation to earn a major Emmy nomination.
Ray Liotta receives posthumous Emmy Nomination for Black Bird
Video
Liotta was previously nominated for his guest-starring role on ER.
Taylor Swift fans get Ticketmaster shut down again
Video
The company paused ticket sales for Swift's Eras Tour in France. It feels like we've heard this one before.
Ozzy Osbourne cancels festival appearance due to health concerns: 'I'm just not ready yet'
Video
Osbourne will not perform at the upcoming Power Trip music festival, he announced Monday.
Advertisement
Watch the Yellowjackets' adults dominate the teen stars on Celebrity Family Feud
Video
The teenage cast members seem a little confused about the rules of Family Feud.
Red goes international in images from The Blacklist 2-part series finale
Video
This is the end for Red, one way or another, as The Blacklist barrels toward its final two episodes.
Ozzy Osbourne cancels festival appearance due to health concerns: 'I'm just not ready yet'
Video
Osbourne will not perform at the upcoming Power Trip music festival, he announced Monday.
Watch the Yellowjackets' adults dominate the teen stars on Celebrity Family Feud
Video
The teenage cast members seem a little confused about the rules of Family Feud.
Red goes international in images from The Blacklist 2-part series finale
Video
This is the end for Red, one way or another, as The Blacklist barrels toward its final two episodes.
Pink pauses concert for snack break: 'I'm gonna eat my damn chocolate'
Video
The singer halted a cover of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" to have a bite and reset.
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com