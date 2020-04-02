Diane Cardwell
Close-up: Ce Ce Peniston
Article
First and ''Finally,'' a dance diva's irresistible debut
By Diane Cardwell
Close-up: Tupac Shakur
Article
The rapper and actor delivers disturbing notes from underground
By Diane Cardwell
P.M. Dawn's debut record
Article
The duo talks about their successful album ''Of the Heart, of the Soul and of the Cross''
By Diane Cardwell
Director Michael Schultz
Article
We talk to the filmmaker about ''Livin' Large!''
By Diane Cardwell
''Publishers Weekly'' will have no ad
Article
For the first time in its 119-year history, the magazine won?t have an ad on the cover
By Diane Cardwell
The summer's most important movie
Article
What we can learn from ''Boyz N the Hood''
By Diane Cardwell
Extreme: More than metal
Article
How the hard-rock back made it big with the folk ballad
By Diane Cardwell
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com