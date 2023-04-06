Declan Gallagher

The best horror movies on Tubi
Article
From a Dario Argento classic to underrated slashers and a modern Korean zombie masterpiece, here's EW's list of must-watch horror films on the free (with ads) streaming service.
Advertisement
With the release of Marlowe marking Neeson's 100th film, EW honors the milestone by looking back at the actor's 20 greatest performances.
George A. Romero, journeyman director and inventor of the modern zombie, made 17 feature films. Join EW as we rank each of them.
We love them. We coddle them. They kill us. EW catches up with M3GAN and 12 more of your favorite murderous dolls.
Lance Henriksen has had a career spanning hundreds of films and dozens of television shows over the course of 50 years. Join EW as we celebrate 10 of the actor’s best performances.
Creep up the coast of Antonio Bay as EW explores the locations of John Carpenter’s underrated supernatural classic.
As he returns to his role as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion, EW looks back and ranks Daniel Craig’s films from his previous franchise that made him a star.
Advertisement