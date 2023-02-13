Debby Wolfinsohn
The 20 best Super Bowl commercials of all time
Video
No, they're not all Budweiser ads...
10 TV reboots that should have never been made
Video
Between immediately unveiling the new 'Gossip Girl' villain to turning the 'Knight Rider' Ford into a transformer, here are the worst ills of recent tv reboots.
The best Red Hot Chili Peppers songs
Video
In honor of the seminal band’s new record Return of the Dream Canteen, here’s EW’s peek back at the best Red Hot Chili Peppers songs.
The top 20 fall movies to celebrate the season
Video
Sit back, sip something pumpkin spice, and enjoy the autumn vibes of these quintessential fall films.
The best guilty pleasure movies
Video
Because bad movies can be good, too.
The 25 best rock songs of all time
Video
Featuring the Beatles, Queen, and favorites you wouldn’t expect, here are songs that are too good not to include on this list.
The voice actors behind Big Mouth
Video
No, they're not all voiced by Nick Kroll...
The real-life places where Jaws was filmed
Video
Who knew Martha's Vineyard could be so perilous?
The real-life places where Twilight was filmed
Video
There's no shortage of moody Pacific Northwest locales on Twilight's film set roster, and you can visit many of them yourself in real-life.
The 15 best Olivia Newton-John songs
Video
Featuring ballads from 'Grease' and 'Xanadu' alongside her own chart-toppers, here are the essential songs from the late Olivia Newton-John.
The 20 best Diane Warren songs
Video
In honor of Diane Warren earning an honorary Oscar after 13 nominations, here's a look back on her greatest hits.
