David Canfield

David Canfield is a Staff Editor. He oversees the magazine's books section, and writes film features and awards analysis.
22 best Curb Your Enthusiasm guest stars, ranked by their feuds with Larry
Gallery
From recurring favorites like Ted Danson to one-off wonders like David Schwimmer — Larry fought with them all.
Our 16 favorite TV family dramas, beyond This Is Us
Gallery
Other TV families that keep our hearts full as much as the Pearsons
The 10 best Agatha Christie adaptations
Gallery
Films and TV shows that captured the magic of the iconic mystery writer's page-turners
The most irresistible Hollywood novels
Gallery
Glamorous, sleazy, and enticingly revealing — these showbiz novels are not to be missed.
16 Stephen King books that haven't been adapted yet
Gallery
From Rage to Later, there's plenty of King material that has yet to reach the screen.
Game of Thrones: Catch up with EW's season 6 episode guide
Video
Every book Barack Obama recommended during (and after) his presidency
Video
SNL: Every brilliant Kate McKinnon political impression
Gallery
Male or female, American or German, elected or defeated, McKinnon runs the gamut of political figures.
Atonement: The inside story on that iconic green dress
Article
Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran explains why the piece worn by Keira Knightley is so unforgettable
Gallery
Article
The 15 most powerful memoirs about addiction and recovery
Gallery
This popular subgenre is filled with timeless, brilliant entries.
Your complete Kurt Cobain reading guide: Journals, biographies, and more
Gallery
The 10 best YA books of the year (and the decade)
Article
25 best movie adaptations of classic children's books
Gallery
From 'Little Women' and 'The Railway Children' to 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' and 'Shrek'
A dinosaur expert picks the top 10 dinosaur movies of all time
Gallery
Steve Brusatte, a paleontologist and author of the book 'The Rise and Fall of Dinosaurs,' gave us his definitive ranking.
Your Pride 2021 Must List: 16 LGBTQ projects to watch and read in June and beyond
Article
Bowen Yang is defining funny for a new generation
Article
The Saturday Night Live star, 30, is having a breakout season on the venerable sketch comedy. We catch him in the middle of the frenzy.
Hot Stew, Secrets of Happiness, and the delight of Dickensian character webs: Review
Article
Netflix won the year's most Oscars — and also severely underperformed
Video
An analysis of yet another awards season that ended with the streamer underperforming on Hollywood's biggest night
EW's final Oscar predictions in all 23 categories, from Viola Davis to Nomadland
Video
See our expert Oscar predictions after the longest awards season ever.
Awards season tracker: Early winners before the 2021 Oscars
Article
EW statistically tracks contenders winning awards this season.
The Awardist podcast: Who has the momentum ahead of Sunday's Oscars?
Video
EW's Awardist podcast delves into who's surging at just the right time in the final episode before the big night.
EW's 2021 Oscars issue: Your guide to Hollywood's biggest night
Video
How a historically diverse — and artistically thrilling — set of Oscar nominees beat the pandemic-clouded odds.
The Awardist podcast: Vanessa Kirby on her Oscar-nominated tour de force in Pieces of a Woman
Video
The first-time Oscar nominee says of her demanding performance in the Netflix drama, "I felt really ready"
Open Water and The Final Revival of Opal & Nev are two hot — and very lyrical — debuts: Review
Article
Caleb Azumah Nelson and Dawnie Walton have both written music-inspired novels.
EW's 2021 Oscar predictions: Who will win Academy Awards?
Article
EW sees Oscars glory ahead for 'Nomadland,' Carey Mulligan, Maria Bakalova, and more. See our full 2021 Oscar predictions here.
