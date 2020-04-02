Dave Karger

Senior Writer
Not Fade Away
Inspired by the Rolling Stones, three teens form a band in ''Not Fade Away''
Let the Oscar buzz begin!
As the festival season winds down, the Academy Awards picture is (finally) becoming clear. Who'll be breaking out their formalwear?
You Know Who's Cool?: Michael Peña
Long considered one of Hollywood's most dependable character actors, the 36-year-old suits up opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the cop drama ''End of Watch''
Oscars: 10 Movies with Toronto Buzz
''Silver Linings Playbook,'' ''The Master,'' ''Argo,'' and seven more that are looking up after festival
Toronto Oscar Watch: 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'Cloud Atlas'
Oscar Watch: Toronto Film Festival so far
'The X Factor': Simon Cowell on new judges Britney Spears and Demi Lovato
Ben Affleck, Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, and more: EW's Toronto Film Festival Must List
A must list for the Toronto Film Festival
When the fest kicks off on Sept. 6, keep an eye out for the following filmmakers and actors. I expect all of them to make a splash at Toronto — and throughout awards season.
Richard Gere on Gere
The actor reflects on 35 years of notable movies — from ''Pretty Woman'' to ''Chicago'' to the new ''Arbitrage,'' which could finally bring him his first Oscar nomination
An EW interview with Pink: The star on her 'F--- You' account and why she'll never do a reality show
Fifty shades of Pink
After more than a decade as pop's perennial rebel, she's got a new baby and a brave new album, but don't think Pink's a girl gone mild
Les Misérables
This is the featured movie for December
Deal Report: August 10, 2012
Peter Jackson announces ''The Hobbit'' will now be a trilogy, Julian Morris will guest on ''Once Upon a Time,'' and more
Weinstein calls for forum on violence in film
The big-screen producer hopes the industry will reconsider its often brutal content
TIFF: Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, and Bill Murray start the Oscar hunt
Three rounds with Maroon 5
They were a successful band for nearly a decade, with a steady stream of radio hits. Then came a little show called ''The Voice,'' and a worldwide smash ''Moves Like Jagger.'' The L.A. rockers tell us what it feels like to be superstars — and what comes next
Julianne Hough ditches dance for Diablo Cody drama
Hough's next project will mark screenwriter Diablo Cody's directorial debut
Chris Pine and Emily Blunt star in your alternative summer movie preview!
Megabudgeted blockbusters in trouble
More bad news for blockbusters: The Lone Ranger and World War Z are reportedly behind schedule and over budget. Time to panic?
Facebook stock skyrockets, Mark Zuckerberg marries Priscilla Chan
Nick Stahl, missing 'T3' actor, contacts friends by email
'Rock of Ages': Why Tom Cruise decided to let it all hang out
People Like Us
Elizabeth Banks develops feelings for Chris Pine...who also happens to be her brother
Carrie Underwood: Soundtrack of my Life
From her karaoke jam to the song that chokes her up, the country darling shares the tunes that have influenced her
