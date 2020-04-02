Dave Karger

Not Fade Away
Inspired by the Rolling Stones, three teens form a band in ''Not Fade Away''
As the festival season winds down, the Academy Awards picture is (finally) becoming clear. Who'll be breaking out their formalwear?
Long considered one of Hollywood's most dependable character actors, the 36-year-old suits up opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the cop drama ''End of Watch''
''Silver Linings Playbook,'' ''The Master,'' ''Argo,'' and seven more that are looking up after festival
When the fest kicks off on Sept. 6, keep an eye out for the following filmmakers and actors. I expect all of them to make a splash at Toronto — and throughout awards season.
Richard Gere on Gere
The actor reflects on 35 years of notable movies — from ''Pretty Woman'' to ''Chicago'' to the new ''Arbitrage,'' which could finally bring him his first Oscar nomination
Fifty shades of Pink
After more than a decade as pop's perennial rebel, she's got a new baby and a brave new album, but don't think Pink's a girl gone mild
Les Misérables
This is the featured movie for December
Deal Report: August 10, 2012
Peter Jackson announces ''The Hobbit'' will now be a trilogy, Julian Morris will guest on ''Once Upon a Time,'' and more
The big-screen producer hopes the industry will reconsider its often brutal content
Three rounds with Maroon 5
They were a successful band for nearly a decade, with a steady stream of radio hits. Then came a little show called ''The Voice,'' and a worldwide smash ''Moves Like Jagger.'' The L.A. rockers tell us what it feels like to be superstars — and what comes next
Hough's next project will mark screenwriter Diablo Cody's directorial debut
More bad news for blockbusters: The Lone Ranger and World War Z are reportedly behind schedule and over budget. Time to panic?
People Like Us
Elizabeth Banks develops feelings for Chris Pine...who also happens to be her brother
From her karaoke jam to the song that chokes her up, the country darling shares the tunes that have influenced her