NBC's workplace comedy looks back on a long year with humor, heart, and satiric knives out.
Anya Taylor-Joy is stunning as a self-destructive chess prodigy in Netflix's solidly entertaining miniseries.
Bravo's seaward franchise is a fiendish, funny portrait of the trashy leisure class — and the strivers who can barely stand to work for them.
The female wrestling saga was a brazenly unique blend of retro-pop ridiculata and sharp human comedy.
Adult Swim's caveman-dinosaur thriller bombs the fantasy genre back to the Stone Age.
Teens vs. zombies, except no fun.
A pretty good Emmys made a poor case for TV’s importance, but at least we could watch Watchmen: Review
The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show triumphed over coronavirus precautions with witty flair, even if it couldn't always live up to its profound ambitions.
The (virtual) Emmys are almost here, and so are EW's fearless predictions about which nominees will be thanking the TV Academy from their couches.
FX's anthology returns with its own True Detective season 2.
Netflix's prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is nice to look at until the too-ludicrous plot spoils the fun.
Hulu's surreal kid comedy gets weirder, and more emotionally resonant.
Luca Guadagnino's teen drama romanticizes teen life on a U.S. Army base in Italy.
HBO Max unleashes a Ridley Scott-powered space adventure with familiar vibes and shocking twists.
The Comedy Central series was a merciless satire that blended outrageous gags with an oddly humane cynicism.
Remembering Edgar Wright's geek-rock classic, ten years later.
HBO's supernatural saga explores real-world prejudice and gets lost in overly familiar genre territory.
The supposedly controversial 'Please, Baby, Please' is sweet, searching, and prophetic.
The HBO Max film feels direct-to-video in the worst way.
Kiefer Sutherland stars in a frantic, miserable remake.
Westworld, Star Trek: Picard, Devs, and other series are making the same mistake.
EW's critics react to the 2020 Emmy nominations. Insecure? Cool! Watchmen? Yeah! The Mandalorian... Whaaaa?
Remembering the first mutant blockbuster and the messy, transgressive saga that followed.
A brilliant performance in HBO's alternate-history miniseries should not be overlooked by the TV Academy.
Peacock's adaptation of the classic Aldous Huxley novel is way too familiar but has a soapy vitality.