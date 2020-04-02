Darren Franich

Darren is a TV Critic. Follow him on Twitter @DarrenFranich for opinions, recommendations, screenshots from cartoons, and provocative discussions about "Fast & Furious" sequels.
Superstore returns with the ultimate 2020 episode: Review
NBC's workplace comedy looks back on a long year with humor, heart, and satiric knives out.
By Darren Franich
The Queen's Gambit plays familiar moves with style and star power: Review
Anya Taylor-Joy is stunning as a self-destructive chess prodigy in Netflix's solidly entertaining miniseries.
By Darren Franich
The politics of Below Deck
Bravo's seaward franchise is a fiendish, funny portrait of the trashy leisure class — and the strivers who can barely stand to work for them.
By Darren Franich
Farewell to GLOW, a great show that deserved one final round
The female wrestling saga was a brazenly unique blend of retro-pop ridiculata and sharp human comedy.
By Darren Franich
Primal returns with more bloody weird prehistoric emo action: Review
Adult Swim's caveman-dinosaur thriller bombs the fantasy genre back to the Stone Age.
By Darren Franich
The Walking Dead: World Beyond is already stumbling toward a quick conclusion: Review
Teens vs. zombies, except no fun.
By Darren Franich
A pretty good Emmys made a poor case for TV’s importance, but at least we could watch Watchmen: Review
The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show triumphed over coronavirus precautions with witty flair, even if it couldn't always live up to its profound ambitions.
By Darren Franich
Emmys 2020: Who should win, and who will win
The (virtual) Emmys are almost here, and so are EW's fearless predictions about which nominees will be thanking the TV Academy from their couches.
By Kristen Baldwin, Darren Franich
Fargo season 4 has a lot of nothing to say about America: Review
FX's anthology returns with its own True Detective season 2.
By Darren Franich
Ratched ratchets up the crazy and goes off the deep end: Review
Netflix's prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is nice to look at until the too-ludicrous plot spoils the fun.
By Darren Franich
PEN15 season 2 is a marvel of middle school terror and wonder: Review
Hulu's surreal kid comedy gets weirder, and more emotionally resonant.
By Darren Franich
We Are Who We Are is mostly vibes, but what vibes! — Review
Luca Guadagnino's teen drama romanticizes teen life on a U.S. Army base in Italy.
By Darren Franich
Raised by Wolves is a shaggy science-fiction saga with a bloody bite: Review
HBO Max unleashes a Ridley Scott-powered space adventure with familiar vibes and shocking twists.
By Darren Franich
Farewell to Corporate, a great show that saw the world too clearly
The Comedy Central series was a merciless satire that blended outrageous gags with an oddly humane cynicism.
By Darren Franich
The wonderful Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was never spoiled by success
Remembering Edgar Wright's geek-rock classic, ten years later.
By Darren Franich
Clichés terrorize the bold provocations of Lovecraft Country: Review
HBO's supernatural saga explores real-world prejudice and gets lost in overly familiar genre territory.
By Darren Franich
The lovely lost black-ish episode finally takes its place in TV history: Review
The supposedly controversial 'Please, Baby, Please' is sweet, searching, and prophetic.
By Darren Franich
An American Pickle brines 2 bad Seth Rogen performances in a vat of satiric schmaltz: Review
The HBO Max film feels direct-to-video in the worst way.
By Darren Franich
Quibi's The Fugitive is the media-hating terrorist nightmare nobody asked for: Review
Kiefer Sutherland stars in a frantic, miserable remake.
By Darren Franich
Why are all these science-fiction shows so awful?
Westworld, Star Trek: PicardDevs, and other series are making the same mistake.
By Darren Franich
Emmys 2020: What the voters got right and so wrong
EW's critics react to the 2020 Emmy nominations. Insecure? Cool! Watchmen? Yeah! The Mandalorian... Whaaaa?
By Kristen Baldwin, Darren Franich
Inception turns 10: Critics look back at Christopher Nolan's dreamy thriller
By Leah Greenblatt, Darren Franich
The brilliant, unsettling legacy of X-Men, 20 years later
Article
Remembering the first mutant blockbuster and the messy, transgressive saga that followed.
By Darren Franich
Emmys: Zoe Kazan deserves a nomination for The Plot Against America
A brilliant performance in HBO's alternate-history miniseries should not be overlooked by the TV Academy.
By Darren Franich
Brave New World is sex and drugs and rock without soul: Review
Peacock's adaptation of the classic Aldous Huxley novel is way too familiar but has a soapy vitality.
By Darren Franich
