Darlene Aderoju

All Darlene Aderoju

Tom Holland meets the original Nathan Drake in first look at 'Uncharted' movie

Tom Holland meets the original Nathan Drake in first look at Uncharted movie

Movies // 23 minutes ago
Tom Hanks spreads 'News of the World' in stunning new trailer

Tom Hanks spreads News of the World in stunning new trailer

Movies // 29 minutes ago
'Run' to watch Sarah Paulson in tense new trailer for Hulu thriller

Run to watch Sarah Paulson in tense new trailer for Hulu thriller

Trailers // 36 minutes ago
Billy Porter hopes LGBTQ docuseries 'Equal' can keep the public 'activated'

Billy Porter hopes LGBTQ docuseries Equal can help keep the public 'activated'

TV // an hour ago
'The Witches' sneak peek recreates book's mousy transformation

The Witches sneak peek recreates book's mousy transformation

Movies // an hour ago
Sofia Coppola says dad's spirit lives in Bill Murray's 'On the Rocks' character

Sofia Coppola says dad's spirit lives in Bill Murray's On the Rocks character

Movies // an hour ago
Michael Keaton declares himself the best Batman to Jimmy Kimmel

Michael Keaton declares himself the best Batman to Jimmy Kimmel

Movies // 2 hours ago
'After We Collided' stars on the sequel's 'untraditional love triangle' and 'toxic relationship'

After We Collided stars on the sequel's 'untraditional love triangle' and 'toxic relationship'

Movies // 2 hours ago
Winston Duke confronts the meaning of life in 'Nine Days'

Winston Duke confronts the meaning of life in Nine Days

Movies // 2 hours ago
See the glitter-tux-filled first trailer for Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom'

See the glitter-tux-filled first trailer for Ryan Murphy's The Prom

Trailers // 2 hours ago
The major differences between 'Rebecca' the book and the movie

The major differences between Rebecca the book and the movie

Movies // 3 hours ago
How to watch the 'Every Vote Counts' special, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, J.Lo, Kerry Washington, and more

How to watch the Every Vote Counts special, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, J.Lo, Kerry Washington, and more

TV // 4 hours ago
'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' is brilliantly uncomfortable and perfectly timed

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is brilliantly uncomfortable and perfectly timed: Review

Movie Reviews // 4 hours ago
What to Watch on Thursday: Anne Hathaway's 'The Witches' gives spooky season a dose of camp

What to Watch on Thursday: Anne Hathaway's The Witches gives spooky season a dose of camp

TV // 6 hours ago
'The Real Housewives of Orange County' recap: It’s a Blair Witch hunt

The Real Housewives of Orange County recap: It’s a Blair Witch hunt

Recaps // 13 hours ago
'Big Brother' recap: Whoever wins POV holds all the power this week

Big Brother recap: Whoever wins POV holds all the power this week

Recaps // 14 hours ago
Katya is ready to blast your earholes with 'Vampire Fitness'

Katya is ready to blast your earholes with Vampire Fitness

Music // 15 hours ago
'Black-ish' showrunner promises a COVID wedding, love for Junior, and more in season 7

Black-ish showrunner promises a COVID wedding, love for Junior, and more in season 7

TV // 15 hours ago
'GLOW' stars asked for more inclusive, authentic representation before cancellation

GLOW stars asked for more inclusive, authentic representation before cancellation

TV // 16 hours ago
'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore on Rebecca's dementia and what awaits in season 5

This Is Us star Mandy Moore on portraying Rebecca's dementia, season 5, and flash-forward hints

TV // 16 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani responds to compromising 'Borat' scene: 'I was tucking in my shirt'

Rudy Giuliani responds to compromising Borat scene: 'I was tucking in my shirt'

Movies // 16 hours ago
Chelsea Handler gets real about her 'Evolution,' and what she doesn't miss about her talk show

Chelsea Handler gets real about her Evolution, and what she doesn't miss about her talk show

TV // 17 hours ago
Quibi is shutting down 6 months after launch: 'We've considered and exhausted every option'

Quibi is shutting down 6 months after launch: 'We've considered and exhausted every option'

TV // 17 hours ago
Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in 'Where the Crawdads Sing' movie adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in Where the Crawdads Sing movie adaptation

Movies // 18 hours ago
Netflix's 'YOU' adds Scott Speedman to season 3

Netflix's YOU adds Scott Speedman to season 3

TV // 18 hours ago
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com