Remy Ma explains Nicki Minaj beef on
Wendy Williams Show
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Iggy Azalea drops new single, 'Can't Lose'
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Ed Sheeran teases release date of Taylor Swift's next album
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Nick Cannon on his Broadway plans for
Wild 'n Out
Video
By
Danielle Jackson
Nicholas Hoult struggles at war in new
Sand Castle
trailer
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Avril Lavigne announces new album coming this year
Article
"This album is a natural process for me and it’s coming from a very honest place," Lavigne said.
By
Danielle Jackson
New
Lord of the Rings
game release date revealed
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Ariana Grande & Future release PDA-filled music video for 'Everyday'
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Grey's Anatomy
recap: 'Back Where You Belong'
Article
Welcome back, Alex. Have some family drama
By
Danielle Jackson
Beyoncé calls on fans to support LGBTQ youth
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Depeche Mode respond to being called 'the official band of the alt-right'
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Who's hosting the Oscars?
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Ed Sheeran performs 'Shape of You' with Stormzy at BRIT Awards
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Beyoncé hairstylist shares backstage photos from the Grammys
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Camila Cabello hasn't spoken to Fifth Harmony since leaving the group
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Lena Dunham comments on Taylor Swift election backlash
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Recording Academy president on Grammys: 'I don't think there's a race problem'
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
How Adele compares to an average woman her age
Video
By
Danielle Jackson
Lin-Manuel Miranda shares Galentine's Day playlist
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Grammys red carpet live stream: Watch the PEOPLE & EW pre-show
Video
By
Danielle Jackson
Madonna adopts 4-year-old twins from Malawi
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Tom Hiddleston explains story behind 'I Heart T.S.' tank top
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Watch figure skaters perform a
Fifty Shades of Grey
-inspired routine
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
Bush announce North American tour, new album's release date
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
John Legend announces
Darkness and Light
tour
Article
By
Danielle Jackson
