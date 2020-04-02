Dan Snierson

Dan is a Senior Writer for EW
This Is Us creator teases season 5, 'whoa!' moment in two-hour premiere
One of the big themes of season 5? "Births and rebirths," says Dan Fogelman.
Watch Kevin tell Kate and Toby that Madison is pregnant in This Is Us premiere clip
How to deliver baby news in a pandemic.
This Is Us creator explains how the pandemic and Black Lives Matter will factor into season 5
Dan Fogelman says the inclusion of these events "makes present a whole host of different feelings and issues as we all try to make sense of our world right now."
This Is Us star Mandy Moore on portraying Rebecca's dementia, season 5, and flash-forward hints
"There's a couple of things that I think people are going to be like, 'Oh!  Oh — oh. I didn't see that coming,'" Moore says of the deep-future flash-forward scene at Kevin's house.
First This Is Us season 5 photos show tense Big Three birthday reunion
Plus Kevin and Madison find out something surprising, Malik returns, and Miguel looks on.
This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson on season 5, how Beth will handle Randall
The actress also talked about the show addressing Black Lives Matter, what to expect in Beth's career, and the scene she'd love to see before This Is Us ends.
This Is Us addresses Black Lives Matter protests in new season 5 trailer
Milo Ventimiglia on exploring Jack and the 'magical' ending of This Is Us
The actor also discusses that season 4 finale fight, which left him 'heartbroken.'
