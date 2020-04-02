Colleen Kratofil

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Fall TV
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
10 funny mockumentaries to remind us about the absurdity of life
Read More
Next
Family-friendly Halloween films for boos big and small
Read More
Next
She wasn't always Darlene!
The Conners
star Sara Gilbert looks back on a lifetime of roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Fall TV
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Colleen Kratofil
Chevron Right
Colleen Kratofil
Share
Colleen Kratofil
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner expecting first child
Article
First-time parents-to-be Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 18
By
Colleen Kratofil
Legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85
Video
By
Colleen Kratofil
Tyra Banks announces plans to open modeling amusement park called Modelland: Here's what we know
Video
By
Colleen Kratofil
Ariana Grande covers 'Pete' tattoo with a band-aid at first appearance since split
Video
By
Colleen Kratofil
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged
Video
By
Colleen Kratofil
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walk first major red carpet together at Met Gala
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Reba McEntire rewears her iconic 1993 CMA dress to 2018 ACM Awards
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Britney Spears poses in 'promiscuous' threads as Kenzo's new model
Video
See the photos here
By
Colleen Kratofil
Famed fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, a favorite of Audrey Hepburn, dies at 91
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Faye Dunaway rewears 2017 Oscars dress to present Best Picture at 2018 ceremony
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Call Me By Your Name
screenwriter James Ivory wears shirt with Timothée Chalamet's face to the Oscars
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Guess co-founder Paul Marciano steps down after Kate Upton's sexual harassment allegations
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Kelly Clarkson, Fergie, more stars to wear white roses at Grammys to support Time's Up
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Lady Bird
star Beanie Feldstein wears her high school prom dress to the SAG Awards
Video
By
Colleen Kratofil
Rose McGowan speaks out against stars wearing black at the Golden Globes
Video
By
Colleen Kratofil
Connie Britton wears 'poverty is sexist' sweater to Golden Globes
Video
By
Colleen Kratofil
Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued for using Tupac photos on controversial T-shirts
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Nicole Kidman explains her awkward clapping at the Oscars
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Tom Ford: Sandals in the city drives me crazy
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Emmys 2016 style and beauty breakdown
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
Judi Dench gets a tattoo for 81st birthday
Article
By
Colleen Kratofil
LOAD MORE
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.