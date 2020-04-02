Colleen Kratofil
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner expecting first child
Article
First-time parents-to-be Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 18
By Colleen Kratofil
Legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85
Video
By Colleen Kratofil
Tyra Banks announces plans to open modeling amusement park called Modelland: Here's what we know
Video
By Colleen Kratofil
Ariana Grande covers 'Pete' tattoo with a band-aid at first appearance since split
Video
By Colleen Kratofil
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged
Video
By Colleen Kratofil
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walk first major red carpet together at Met Gala
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Reba McEntire rewears her iconic 1993 CMA dress to 2018 ACM Awards
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Britney Spears poses in 'promiscuous' threads as Kenzo's new model
Video
See the photos here
By Colleen Kratofil
Famed fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, a favorite of Audrey Hepburn, dies at 91
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Faye Dunaway rewears 2017 Oscars dress to present Best Picture at 2018 ceremony
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Call Me By Your Name screenwriter James Ivory wears shirt with Timothée Chalamet's face to the Oscars
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Guess co-founder Paul Marciano steps down after Kate Upton's sexual harassment allegations
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Kelly Clarkson, Fergie, more stars to wear white roses at Grammys to support Time's Up
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein wears her high school prom dress to the SAG Awards
Video
By Colleen Kratofil
Rose McGowan speaks out against stars wearing black at the Golden Globes
Video
By Colleen Kratofil
Connie Britton wears 'poverty is sexist' sweater to Golden Globes
Video
By Colleen Kratofil
Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued for using Tupac photos on controversial T-shirts
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Nicole Kidman explains her awkward clapping at the Oscars
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Tom Ford: Sandals in the city drives me crazy
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Emmys 2016 style and beauty breakdown
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
Judi Dench gets a tattoo for 81st birthday
Article
By Colleen Kratofil
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com