Claudia Harmata
Adele faces backlash for wearing Jamaican flag bikini, bantu knots in tribute to canceled Carnival
Article
The British pop star shared a photo to mark Notting Hill Carnival, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By Claudia Harmata
Halsey talks being 'white passing' as biracial woman: 'I'm not susceptible to the violence'
Video
By Claudia Harmata
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith welcome a daughter
Article
By Claudia Harmata Maria Pasquini
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch 'Quarantine Wine' to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts
Video
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis promise that 100 percent of profits will go directly to four charities helping those impacted by the coronavirus
By Claudia Harmata
Lady Gaga self-quarantines amid coronavirus outbreak: It's 'the kindest thing we can do'
Video
"I love you world, we’ll all get through this," Lady Gaga told her fans.
By Claudia Harmata
Jodie Turner-Smith confirms she and husband Joshua Jackson are expecting a baby girl
Article
Jodie Turner-Smith shared the sex of her baby on her Instagram Story while she posting some footage of her little one "dancing" in her belly.
By Claudia Harmata
Brittany Snow celebrates bachelorette party with Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick and Anna Camp
Video
By Claudia Harmata
Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, reportedly murdered in alleged home invasion
Video
By Claudia Harmata
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com