Christian Blauvelt

6 Star Wars parodies that riff on the Force
Those hair buns, that walking carpet and a hokey religion: Star Wars was ripe for parody.
Star Wars Day: May the 4th be with you
Celebrate the Force's long reach in pop culture, from Reagan to Gaga
Ranking All 24 James Bond Movies
Where does ''Spectre'' fall in the Bond canon? Our EW 007 obsessives have made the call!
James Bond: 18 Best Death Scenes
007 has gotten a lot of mileage out of his Licence to Kill; see the most memorable ways he's put it to use
The Voice recap: What's So Funny About Pitch, Tone, and Understanding?
'The Blind Auditions: Part 3' offers up disappointing talent, giving Cee Lo more time to stroke his white kitten like a Bond villain plotting world domination.
The Voice recap: Battle Round action
The first night of the Battle Round showcases big voices and bigger hair.
Revenge recap: Tyler's got a gun
Tyler loses his meds and his mind. But what would Daniel's birthday party be without a little gunplay?
Revenge recap: Emily, the arsonist
Emily burns a stripe-suited journalist, Faux-manda channels her inner 'Coyote Ugly,' and Declan exhausts himself reading 'Paradise Lost.'
Revenge recap: Set Fire to the Rain
Charlotte's true paternity sends shockwaves through the Grayson clan, Daniel proposes to Emily, and Declan gets an education.
Revenge recap: Out of the Box
Pandora has nothing on Amanda Clarke. Her "Revenge Box" is stolen on the eve of her engagement party, while Charlotte finds out who's her Daddy.
Revenge recap: 'Chaos' theories
So who got shot at Emily's Fire + Ice engagement party? Read on and find out.
Revenge recap: ' Tyler Barrol's Killer Revealed!
Well, we found out! And you thought Revenge was going to string us along, didn't you?
Revenge recap: Who Beat Up Daniel Grayson in Prison?
Everybody betrays everybody when Daniel is beaten up in prison, Declan spills all to Treadwell, and Victoria rekindles an old flame.
Revenge recap: The Trial of Daniel Grayson
Daniel's trial comes to a speedy, satisfying end
Revenge recap: Occupy Daniel
When Daniel is released from prison, Emily discovers he may have more in common with his parents than she realized. #OccupyDaniel, indeed
Revenge recap: Flashback to Amanda Clarke’s 2002 Start
A flashback episode to 2002 shows the earliest origins of Amanda Clarke's revenge plot. And, apparently, that everybody had terrible hair then
Revenge recap: Death, The Dog, and The Kiss
A sad loss brings Emily and Jack close together. Much closer together
Revenge season finale recap: Death in the Hamptons
All hell breaks loose as a certain homicidal stripper returns, a truth about Emily's parentage is revealed, and possibly three major characters die.
James Bond: 10 Gadgets to Kill For
007's world features the coolest gizmos (not all of them issued by MI6's Q Branch); we count 'em down!
'Revenge': Who's Who at Start of Season 2
Addictive soap returns; what you need to know about main character Emily Thorne and those in her orbit
'New Normal': Andrew Rannells live chat on EW during 'Obama Mama'
Article
'America's Got Talent' Finale: And the winner is...
Article
Tim Burton fave 'Mad Monster Party' makes Blu-ray debut
Article
'Star Wars: Clone Wars' Season 5: See exclusive trailer
Article
