Chris Snellgrove

The '90s may not be remembered as one of horror's best decades, but these scary movies have still stood the test of time. From The Silence of the Lambs to Scream, here are EW's picks for the period's most frightening flicks.
Advertisement
From Wai Lin to Evelyn Wang, the Oscar winner has led a fascinating career. Welcome to the Multiverse of Michelle.
EW ranks James Cameron's career-defining film franchise, from his own groundbreaking The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day to the uneven follow-ups.
From his breakthrough Tigerland to his Golden Globe-winning turn in The Banshees of Inisherin, EW lists the actor's best work, spanning dark comedies and dramas to vampire spectacles.
EW ranks James Cameron's filmography, from his low-budget beginnings and documentaries to blockbuster triumphs like Titanic and Avatar.
Ready to settle in and watch some Star Trek episodes? Since there are so many, we’ve ranked all of the different series to help you get started on your quest.