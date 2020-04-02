Charles Curtis
''Entourage'': Ari starts to lose control
Back in L.A. after shooting an indie film in New York, Eric and Vince no longer seem intimidated by the manic agent
''Entourage'': Adult language, brief nudity
Eric straightens out his personal life, while Ari and Jaime Pressly show the bad side of Hollywood as only pay cable can
''Entourage'': The Leonardo DiCaprio threat
Just when Eric and Ari are feeling like the kings of the world, they learn that Vince might lose his starmaking role in ''Aquaman''
''Entourage'': Ari gets outplayed
The superagent plots an in-house revolt at his company and winds up getting stabbed in the back; meanwhile, Mandy Moore dumps Vince again
''Entourage'': Hot times at the Sundance festival
Eric and Vince say no to the dreaded indie producer Harvey Weingard and win ''Aquaman''
''Entourage'': Ari's lies catch up with him
Ari and Eric trade fibs; meanwhile, Turtle shows some talent as a rap-music impresario
''Entourage'': Vince gets lost in translation
His Chinese energy-drink commercial provides a bigger payoff than Turtle's videogame tournament
''Entourage'': Eric's power plays
The little manager's flirtation with both Ari's senior partner Terrance and Terrance's daughter gives him the upper hand
