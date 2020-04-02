Charles Curtis

Back in L.A. after shooting an indie film in New York, Eric and Vince no longer seem intimidated by the manic agent
Eric straightens out his personal life, while Ari and Jaime Pressly show the bad side of Hollywood as only pay cable can
Just when Eric and Ari are feeling like the kings of the world, they learn that Vince might lose his starmaking role in ''Aquaman''
The superagent plots an in-house revolt at his company and winds up getting stabbed in the back; meanwhile, Mandy Moore dumps Vince again
Eric and Vince say no to the dreaded indie producer Harvey Weingard and win ''Aquaman''
Ari and Eric trade fibs; meanwhile, Turtle shows some talent as a rap-music impresario
His Chinese energy-drink commercial provides a bigger payoff than Turtle's videogame tournament
The little manager's flirtation with both Ari's senior partner Terrance and Terrance's daughter gives him the upper hand