Caroline Tew

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Fall TV
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
10 funny mockumentaries to remind us about the absurdity of life
Read More
Next
Family-friendly Halloween films for boos big and small
Read More
Next
She wasn't always Darlene!
The Conners
star Sara Gilbert looks back on a lifetime of roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Fall TV
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Caroline Tew
Chevron Right
Caroline Tew
Share
Caroline Tew
Books connoisseur and lover of TV. Harvard. Twitter: @caroline_tew
A guide to the ending of Stephen King's latest novel,
The Institute
Article
By
Caroline Tew
Philippa Gregory on the challenges and thrills of launching her new series
Article
By
Caroline Tew
Everywhere you look there's Nick Offerman's face on the
Full House
and
Cats
characters
Article
By
Caroline Tew
You can hold adorable guinea pigs at
Fleabag
-inspired pop-up cafe in Los Angeles
Article
By
Caroline Tew
Nike to release
Coming to America-
inspired shoes with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Article
By
Caroline Tew
EW talks YA: One of our favorite teen tales of the year takes July's top spot
Article
By
Justine Browning, Caroline Tew
Ariana Grande drops new single 'Boyfriend' and music video
Article
By
Caroline Tew
Jenna Bush Hager picks acclaimed queer novel
Patsy
for
Today
book club
Article
By
Caroline Tew
A guide to presidential candidate Marianne Williamson's books, from mild to wild
Article
By
Caroline Tew
3 things about Michie
Big Brother
fans are missing if they aren’t watching the live feeds
Video
By
Caroline Tew
The Chainsmokers dethrone Calvin Harris as highest paid DJs
Article
By
Caroline Tew
Lizzo teams up with Missy Elliott in NSFW 'Tempo' music video
Article
By
Caroline Tew
It's
The Big Day
: Chance the Rapper drops official debut album
Article
By
Caroline Tew
Bella Swan's house from
Twilight
is available for rent on Airbnb
Video
By
Caroline Tew
Lin-Manuel Miranda is this year's MVP of San Diego Comic-Con
Article
By
Caroline Tew
5 things to know about Austin Butler, who's stepping into Elvis' blue suede shoes
Article
By
Caroline Tew
See
The Lion King
characters and cast in the remake vs. the original
Gallery
By
Caroline Tew, Lauren Morgan
Watch how Conan hilariously handled it when Kumail Nanjiani had to cancel his appearance last minute
Article
By
Caroline Tew
EW talks YA: Celebrating Pride Month with 4 gorgeous queer novels
Article
By
Justine Browning, Kerensa Cadenas
Jean Kwok on how
Searching for Sylvie Lee
became this summer’s book club sensation
Article
By
Caroline Tew
Tony Hale on his awkward scene with a naked Kim Cattrall on
Sex and the City
Video
By
Caroline Tew
See the best special edition toys coming to San Diego Comic-Con
Gallery
By
Caroline Tew
Nintendo just announced a
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
sequel — watch the trailer
Article
By
Caroline Tew
Joe Jonas didn't tell his parents about Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner
Article
By
Caroline Tew
LOAD MORE
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.