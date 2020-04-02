Bronwen Hruska
Nancy Kerrigan's life story being shopped as a TV movie
The Nancy Kerrigan story scores a perfect 10 as a movie of the week
By Bronwen Hruska
JOAN OF ARCH
'ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES' ACTRESS CUSACK
By Bronwen Hruska
1993 Holiday Movie Guide
By Bronwen Hruska Tim Appelo Rebecca Ascher-Walsh Jess Cagle Gregg Kilday George Blooston
Al Pacino: Justice is Served
With an Oscar (finally!) and a new attitude, the Method actor reloads and shoots "Carlito's Way"
By Bronwen Hruska
Flashes: 'Addams Family' babies, Julia Roberts and a Keanu cameo
Hollywood news and notes from around town
By Michael Szymanski Bronwen Hruska Cindy Pearlman Melina Gerosa Gregg Kilday
Dylan McDermott: ''In the Line of Fire''
Julia Roberts' former fiance finds his breakout role in the new Clint Eastwood flick
By Bronwen Hruska
''Great Good Food'' proves unpalatable
Reviewers claim that recipes in Julee Rosso's latest cookbook have many careless errors leading to disastrous results
By Bronwen Hruska
''Great Good Food'' recipes critiqued
Eileen Weiss judges recipes for the Tuscan pork loin, scalloped potatoes, cool cucumber soup, and more
By Bronwen Hruska
