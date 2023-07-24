Brittany Vincent
Bam Margera tears into 'Jackass' cast in brutal rap diss track
Margera blames his former co-stars for "ruining" his "money-makers" and "what he loves" in the song.
Amy Schumer reacts to 'Barbie' years after dropping out of original project
The comedian headed out for a double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer and shared her thoughts on the Greta Gerwig film.
Rob Thomas is glad Matchbox 20's 'Push' wasn't the 'butt of the joke' in 'Barbie'
The rocker opened up about the '90s single's placement in the glitzy world of Barbie and crushing on Greta Gerwig.
Kim Kardashian admits she 'jumped into' Pete Davidson relationship to 'run from' Kanye West drama
The Skims co-founder said the pair's relationship was a distraction that took her mind off of the drama that unfolded after her divorce.
Slytherken? Tom Felton jokes that he's 'kind of pissed' about not getting a Barbie callback
The Harry Potter star shared an image of Draco Malfoy twinning with Barbie's Ken, Ryan Gosling.
Sophie Turner asks fans to delete clip of daughter accidentally posted to Instagram
The Game of Thrones star insisted that her posting "anything" with her young children is "unquestionably a mistake."
MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46
A new season of the cooking competition has been postponed in the wake of the Scottish chef's death.
