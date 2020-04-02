Brianne Tracy

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after 3 years of marriage following rumors of his infidelity
Article
Cardi B has split from Offset after three years of marriage
"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life," wrote the singer, who got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich this week.
Pregnant Katy Perry performs 'Daisies' and 'Firework' for the class of 2020's YouTube graduation
Article
"I hope in the midst of all that is happening in the world, you can take a moment to celebrate the accomplishment of graduating," Katy Perry wrote.