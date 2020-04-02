Brian Raftery
How Gen Z will rewrite the rules of fame
Video
Finneas, Amber Ruffin, Xenia Rubinos, and more industry insiders explain how fame will be transformed over the next decade.
Meta, what? How the metaverse and augmented reality will transform entertainment
Video
Joe Russo, Katy Perry, Seth Rogen, and other industry insiders look ahead at the wild changes that await pop culture 10 years from now.
Here's what it will take for movie theaters to survive 10 years from now
Video
M. Night Shyamalan, Netflix film chief Scott Stuber, and other industry experts predict the future of the moviegoing experience.
Hollywood 2032: The far-out future of entertainment
Article
Your exclusive, not-at-all-hypothetical look at pop culture a decade from now, including augmented reality and virtual movie stars.
''Pee-Wee's Playhouse'' turns 20
Article
Paul Reubens and company look back on the creation of the groundbreaking series
The latest in war memoirs
Article
We rate the newest chronicles from the battlefield
EW updates on the DVD re-release of ''Casino''
Article
We tell you what's new on the 10th Anniversary Edition
Gorillaz are nonchalant about their success
Article
The cartoon supergoup talks with us about their new album, their old album, and Monty Python
Five rounds with the Raveonettes
Article
EW chats with the band about Vikings, Christmas, and Kmart
