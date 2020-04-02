Breia Brissey
'Saved By the Bell': 10 Reasons It'll Never Die
It's more than just a silly crush!
By Breia Brissey, Sandra Gonzalez
Get a sneak peek at Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff's new sci-fi thriller, 'Illuminae'
By Breia Brissey
Dancing With the Stars: Season 20 winners talk victory and what's next
By Breia Brissey
The Good Wife recap: Wanna Partner?
Season 6 comes to an end with a shocking proposition.
By Breia Brissey
'Moone Boy' author Chris O'Dowd talks new book based on Hulu series
By Breia Brissey
Kiera Cass talks latest YA novel, 'The Heir'
By Breia Brissey
Sarah Dessen: 'Saint Anything' might be my last book for a while
By Breia Brissey
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Don't Fail'
Alicia defends a former client while she tries to figure out what her next professional step will be.
By Breia Brissey
See the cover for Alexandra Bracken's new novel, 'Passenger'
By Breia Brissey
'The Good Wife' recap: 'The Deconstruction'
Alicia has to resign as state's attorney, and Kalinda makes an important decision regarding Lemond Bishop.
By Breia Brissey
McG vows to honor 'Mortal Instruments' fans with new ABC Family 'Shadowhunters' series
By Breia Brissey
McG to direct ABC Family 'Shadowhunters' series premiere
By Breia Brissey
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Winning Ugly'
Alicia and Eli try to stop a recount, and Diane learns she submitted false evidence in Cary's case.
By Breia Brissey
See Cassandra Clare's next 2 Shadowhunter Academy covers
By Breia Brissey
Why you should read Emery Lord's 'The Start of Me and You'
By Breia Brissey
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Loser Edit'
Alicia deals with the release of her hacked emails and Diane tackles a case that pits her sympathies toward gay marriage against the rights of religious freedom.
By Breia Brissey
'The Good Wife' creators discuss gay marriage vs. religious freedom
By Breia Brissey
'The Good Wife': Robert and Michelle King tease Sunday's episode on gay marriage, religious freedom
By Breia Brissey
'Cougar Town' series finale react: Saying goodbye to the cul-de-sac crew
By Breia Brissey
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Undisclosed Recipients'
Alicia finds her footing after her election win, and the firm falls victim to a cyber attack.
By Breia Brissey
See the cover of James Dashner's 'The Game of Lives'
By Breia Brissey
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Red Meat'
The state's attorney race finally comes to an end, and Diane tries to nab a new client during a hunting getaway with Kurt.
By Breia Brissey
'Good Wife' recap: 'Open Source'
Diane and Finn take on a case with the help of Kurt McVeigh, and Alicia has to attack Peter for her campaign.
By Breia Brissey
'Dancing With the Stars': Breaking down 20 seasons by the numbers
By Breia Brissey
'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron previews season 20
Article
By Breia Brissey
