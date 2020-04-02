Breia Brissey

It's more than just a silly crush!
Season 6 comes to an end with a shocking proposition.
Alicia defends a former client while she tries to figure out what her next professional step will be.
Alicia has to resign as state's attorney, and Kalinda makes an important decision regarding Lemond Bishop.
Alicia and Eli try to stop a recount, and Diane learns she submitted false evidence in Cary's case.
Alicia deals with the release of her hacked emails and Diane tackles a case that pits her sympathies toward gay marriage against the rights of religious freedom.
Alicia finds her footing after her election win, and the firm falls victim to a cyber attack.
The state's attorney race finally comes to an end, and Diane tries to nab a new client during a hunting getaway with Kurt.
'Good Wife' recap: 'Open Source'
Diane and Finn take on a case with the help of Kurt McVeigh, and Alicia has to attack Peter for her campaign.