Betty Cortina

For years, Latin-music lovers have waxed romantic about the singer. Now he's ready to shine.
On the Verge: Pedro Almodovar
Pedro Almodovar gets big raves with All About My Mother. And he may just go Hollywood. Finally!
Jewel and Bruce Willis are just two of the celebs who made the star-studded scene
From Minnie Driver to Mini-Me, EW casts a critical eye on the winners who sizzled this season and the losers who couldn't beat the heat
The ''Livin' La Vida Loca'' singer better watch out because Marc Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, and more are hot on his heels
Adam Sandler grows up
In his latest film, ''Big Daddy,'' the SNL funnyman steps up the plate, and success
Raggedy Andy Dick
We sort through the details of the ''Newsradio'' star's up-and-down career
Benjamin Bratt breaks out
The star trades a lead role in ''Law & Order'' for more time with his family and his girlfriend, a struggling actress named Julia Roberts
Four years after Selena's death
The singer's life was cut tragically short, but her music lives on