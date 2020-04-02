EW celebrates 50 years of Bond Article

James Bond is a half century old? Shocking. Positively shocking. Of course, 007 only gets better with age, which is why we're celebrating him with a complete guide to the movies (including the newest, ''Skyfall''), exclusive photos, and a tribute to Bond's best gadgets. But first, EW's Benjamin Svetkey looks back on 18 years of covering the spy we love.