Will COVID kill the Event Movie?
Article
The pandemic isn't just putting release dates on hold. It could transform Hollywood as we know it.
Games People Play
Article
BEN AFFLECK & CHARLIZE THERON (not to mention a stack of dead Santas) join in for director John Frankenheimer's "Reindeer Games"
Sean Connery on his career
Article
And if you're Sean Connery, nothing stops you. The star of 'Just Cause' on those cancer rumors, not suffering fools, and watching 'Goldfinger' with his grandchildren
Wattle fetishes. Size matters. Dancing babies. Cappuccino foam. Unisex bathrooms. Microminiskirts.
EW celebrates 50 years of Bond
Article
James Bond is a half century old? Shocking. Positively shocking. Of course, 007 only gets better with age, which is why we're celebrating him with a complete guide to the movies (including the newest, ''Skyfall''), exclusive photos, and a tribute to Bond's best gadgets. But first, EW's Benjamin Svetkey looks back on 18 years of covering the spy we love.
Bush Sr. will star in a documentary about his everyday life
Film producer Shawn Levy has changed the movie title from ''Neighborhood Watch'' to ''The Watch'' to disassociate it from the controversy surrounding Florida teen Trayvon Martin's killing
J.J. Abrams' ''Star Trek'' just wrapped, but movie details are still under wraps
The actor portrays Mark Twain on stage as he continues his nine-performance run in his one-man show
After years away from the spotlight, the ''Saturday Night Live'' alum is back on a hit TV show. We talked to him about his drug habit, his comeback, and the controversial comedy on ''Girls''
He plays a charming prince opposite Julia Roberts in ''Mirror Mirror,'' and he's the real-life heir to an oil fortune. But this guy doesn't expect the royal treatment
Dave Franco: A whole new Franco
Article
Does the guy in the picture remind you of a certain overachieving Oscar-nominated actor? He should. Meet James Franco's younger brother Dave. With a breakout role in the comedy ''21 Jump Street,'' he's starting to carve out a place in Hollywood all his own
Now get ready to share him with the rest of the planet. The ''Parks and Recreation'' star emerges as a true leading man in the new romantic comedy ''Friends With Kids''
The ''American History X'' helmer recruits Adrien Brody, ''Mad Men'' star Christina Hendricks, James Caan, and more for his follow-up film... 13 years later