Ashley Boucher

Ashley Boucher is the digital TV editor at Entertainment Weekly, where she also produces EW's What to Watch podcast. A former PEOPLE staffer, Ashley has also written for TheWrap and The Guardian, and has appeared on Cheddar TV. She holds a bachelor's in creative writing from Seattle Pacific University and a master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. You can follow the Oregonian-turned-L.A. transplant on Twitter at @ashleybreports.
The best music moments of 2022 (so far)
From 'Elvis''s "Hound Dog" mash-up with Doja Cat to the Harry and Shania duet that shook Coachella.
Westworld season 4 premiere recap: Another game begins
Familiar faces abound in "The Auguries" — but they don't appear to be who we remember.
Here's how SYTYCD handled Matthew Morrison's exit as judge
Actress Leah Remini took over for the Glee star on Wednesday's episode.
Leah Remini takes over for Matthew Morrison as So You Think You Can Dance judge
The actress can't wait to join the show as "a great admirer of dancers."
Trevante Rhodes packs a punch as Mike Tyson in first look at new Hulu series
"The show is not supposed to be a love letter or an indictment, which is why we had to include all the good, the bad, and the complexities of both."
Reach New Horizons in cinematic trailer for season 3 of The Orville
The Orville: New Horizons lands on Hulu June 2.
Breaking down Dolly Parton's angelic Grace and Frankie cameo
Finally, the 9 to 5 reunion we've all been waiting for!
Millie Bobby Brown says Eleven is 'in the darkest state she's ever been' in Stranger Things season 4
But will it be as dark as her season 2 eyeliner?
Harry Styles' goddaughter makes an adorable surprise cameo on his new single 'As It Was'
"Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!"
A love letter to Harry Styles' Fine Line era
With the release of "As It Was", HS3 is upon us — and it may never again be as it was during the delightful era of 'Fine Line'.
New Black History Month docs, programs and specials arriving this February
Here are some of the new shows, specials, and documentaries coming out this Black History Month.
Ice Cube under fire for tweeting anti-Semitic images and conspiracy theories
