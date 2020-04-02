Ashley Boucher

Ashley Boucher is the digital TV editor at Entertainment Weekly, where she also produces EW's What to Watch podcast. A former PEOPLE staffer, Ashley has also written for TheWrap and The Guardian, and has appeared on Cheddar TV. She holds a bachelor's in creative writing from Seattle Pacific University and a master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. You can follow the Oregonian-turned-L.A. transplant on Twitter at @ashleybreports.