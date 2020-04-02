Ashley Boucher

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Shania Twain and Harry Styles perform onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)
From 'Elvis''s "Hound Dog" mash-up with Doja Cat to the Harry and Shania duet that shook Coachella.
Advertisement
Familiar faces abound in "The Auguries" — but they don't appear to be who we remember.
Actress Leah Remini took over for the Glee star on Wednesday's episode.
The actress can't wait to join the show as "a great admirer of dancers."
"The show is not supposed to be a love letter or an indictment, which is why we had to include all the good, the bad, and the complexities of both."
The Orville: New Horizons lands on Hulu June 2.
Finally, the 9 to 5 reunion we've all been waiting for!
Advertisement
Millie Bobby Brown says Eleven is 'in the darkest state she's ever been' in Stranger Things season 4
Video
But will it be as dark as her season 2 eyeliner?
"Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!"