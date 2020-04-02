Anthony Duignan-Cabrera
The rise of Irish music
Article
Irish ayes find their way to the top o' the charts
By Anthony Duignan-Cabrera
Warner Bros. has big plans for Superman
Article
Warner Bros. production company hopes Man of Steel will win big audiences
By Anthony Duignan-Cabrera Henry Cabot Beck
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com