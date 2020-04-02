Anthony Breznican

It Chapter Two director explains how the film lives up to its frightening predecessor
It: Chapter Two is taking Pennywise to San Diego Comic-Con
Watch Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, and George Lucas reunite at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Luke Skywalker, Lando Calrissian and Han Solo stars open Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland
Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Harrison Ford and George Lucas opened Disneyland's Star Wars land to its first guests.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Disneyland — here's what it's like
Walk in R2's tracks, decode the antiquities of an alien collector, and sabotage the First Order
Hasbro has re-released classic 1970s Star Wars action figures
Let's open these things.
A forgotten teen actress seeks a comeback in Sarah Skilton's Fame Adjacent
What happens when everyone on your 1990s TV show became a superstar — except you?
New characters and worlds revealed for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Knights of Ren return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Hulu plans series based on Stephen King's The Eyes of the Dragon
Stephen King's Revival gets a haunting new collector's edition
Avengers: Endgame directors hint Loki series could feature Captain America
Joe and Anthony Russo suggest Cap's mission involves catching the fugitive god
The next Star Wars film will come from Game of Thrones showrunners
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will oversee the 2022 film launching a new 'Star Wars' trilogy
It: Chapter Two trailer decoded: Hidden horrors lurk in the new teaser
'Hello...': Watch the first trailer for It: Chapter Two — if you dare
Pennywise will be a more vengeful and bloodthirsty clown in It: Chapter Two
Marvel Studios plans to reveal one of its characters is gay
Avengers: Endgame directors reveal deleted Thor and Valkyrie scene
The God of Thunder has an awkward misread
Indiana Jones 5 is still on track for a 2021 release — for now
Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg were supposed to return this year. We'll have to wait a while longer.
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
It: Chapter Two cast hints at new trailer with red balloon pictures
A new trailer for the Stephen King adaptation arrives on Thursday
Avengers: Endgame directors reveal details of Katherine Langford's cut role
See a new behind-the-scenes image of Stan Lee's Avengers: Endgame cameo
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo released a new image of the comic book icon's retro guest spot
Watch new Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo explain Peter Mayhew's influence
Hasbro's retro 1977 action figures recreate classic Star Wars moments
