Annie Barrett sizes up beloved animated royals, from unbeweaveable to wet-and-wild
Nashville recap: 'Guilty Street'
Juliette picks the best suitor, and it's... Rayna?! Liam breaks Scarlett's heart, Teddy and Megan become more awful.
Juliette considers a tween-friendly L.A. makeover; Rayna pretends she feels nothing after Lamar's death
In "I Fall to Pieces", Rayna, Deacon, and Juliette (she wishes) suffer from the aftermath of the season 1 finale's car crash
Nashville recap: 'Never No More'
The slimy new head of Edgehill recruits the reality TV version of Juliette while luring Will away from Rayna
Scarlett gets all sparkly, Deacon faces his pain head-on, and Rayna has a secret
Maddie transforms from bratty teen to perfect angel after running away from a boring symphony gala
Evil label head Jeff demands the Edgehill artists sell themselves as sexy wild animals; has Rayna lost her voice?
Wealthy stars Juliette, Rayna, and Deacon can't believe they're at an event for -- gasp! -- rich people
Nashville recap: 'She's Got You'
Peggy and Teddy wed, Rayna and Luke bed, and Juliette gets a last-minute CRAZY PLOT TWIST
Scarlett chokes (at first) in Tampa, Rayna and Luke duet, and Awful Peggy fakes her own miscarriage
It's Juliette vs. Layla, Deacon vs. Teddy, and Will vs. his demons in "I'm Tired of Pretending"
This show loves a crazy cliffhanger! Two lives hang in the balance after Mr. Mayor's Music City Music Festival
Scarlett foolishly ruins a chance to work with guest star Kelly Clarkson and Gunnar; Deacon and Rayna find themselves under pressure to write
Rayna and Deacon collaborate; Juliette finds a personal Jesus in Avery; Zac Brown and Jay DeMarcus guest star as themselves
Juliette refuses to apologize to her haters; Rayna considers the price of selling out
Nashville recap: 'Too Far Gone'
We finally have to deal with Lamar, Rayna's evil criminal father, in that maybe he dies
How DARE you not promote Juliette's controversial comeback during Rayna's album release party?
Juliette goes back on tour, this time with our ethereal doily; Deacon finds out his girlfriend Megan slept with Teddy
Hannah, Adam, and Shoshanna drive upstate to remove Jessa from rehab. But if there's nothing interesting enough to put in Hannah's eBook, did it really happen?
Girls recap: 'She Said OK'
Hannah's birthday party is compromised by Adam's sister (guest star Gaby Hoffmann), her drugged-up editor, and a suspended-in-time Marnie
Girls recap: 'Dead Inside'
Someone dies and Hannah feels nothing; a friend of Jessa's pretended to die just to get her out of her life
Girls recap: Only Child
"You don't know the depths of someone's power 'til their funeral -- it's so sad," Hannah tells Adam. That characterization of death is certainly sad! Everything's sad. 'GIRLS' in black letters.
Season 18 endures a partner shuffle; EW.com's Annie Barrett signs off