Annie Barrett

Staff Writer
Disney Princesses: Ranking Their Hairdos — and Don'ts!
Annie Barrett sizes up beloved animated royals, from unbeweaveable to wet-and-wild
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'Guilty Street'
Juliette picks the best suitor, and it's... Rayna?! Liam breaks Scarlett's heart, Teddy and Megan become more awful.
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'They Don’t Make 'Em Like My Daddy Anymore'
Juliette considers a tween-friendly L.A. makeover; Rayna pretends she feels nothing after Lamar's death
By Annie Barrett
Nashville season premiere recap: 'I Fall to Pieces'
In "I Fall to Pieces", Rayna, Deacon, and Juliette (she wishes) suffer from the aftermath of the season 1 finale's car crash
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'Never No More'
The slimy new head of Edgehill recruits the reality TV version of Juliette while luring Will away from Rayna
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'I Don't Wanna Talk About It Now'
Scarlett gets all sparkly, Deacon faces his pain head-on, and Rayna has a secret
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'You're No Angel Yourself'
Maddie transforms from bratty teen to perfect angel after running away from a boring symphony gala
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'Don't Open That Door'
Evil label head Jeff demands the Edgehill artists sell themselves as sexy wild animals; has Rayna lost her voice?
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'It Must Be You'
Wealthy stars Juliette, Rayna, and Deacon can't believe they're at an event for -- gasp! -- rich people
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'She's Got You'
Peggy and Teddy wed, Rayna and Luke bed, and Juliette gets a last-minute CRAZY PLOT TWIST
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'Hanky Panky Woman'
Scarlett chokes (at first) in Tampa, Rayna and Luke duet, and Awful Peggy fakes her own miscarriage
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'I'm Tired of Pretending'
It's Juliette vs. Layla, Deacon vs. Teddy, and Will vs. his demons in "I'm Tired of Pretending"
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: "Tomorrow Never Comes'
This show loves a crazy cliffhanger! Two lives hang in the balance after Mr. Mayor's Music City Music Festival
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: Kelly Clarkson'll Keep Climbing
Scarlett foolishly ruins a chance to work with guest star Kelly Clarkson and Gunnar; Deacon and Rayna find themselves under pressure to write
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: Just For What I Am
Rayna and Deacon collaborate; Juliette finds a personal Jesus in Avery; Zac Brown and Jay DeMarcus guest star as themselves
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'It's All Wrong, But It's All Right'
Juliette refuses to apologize to her haters; Rayna considers the price of selling out
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'Too Far Gone'
We finally have to deal with Lamar, Rayna's evil criminal father, in that maybe he dies
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'We’ve Got Things to Do'
How DARE you not promote Juliette's controversial comeback during Rayna's album release party?
By Annie Barrett
Nashville recap: 'Your Wild Life's Gonna Get You Down'
Juliette goes back on tour, this time with our ethereal doily; Deacon finds out his girlfriend Megan slept with Teddy
By Annie Barrett
Girls season premiere recap: 'Females Only'/'Truth or Dare'
Hannah, Adam, and Shoshanna drive upstate to remove Jessa from rehab. But if there's nothing interesting enough to put in Hannah's eBook, did it really happen?
By Annie Barrett
Girls recap: 'She Said OK'
Hannah's birthday party is compromised by Adam's sister (guest star Gaby Hoffmann), her drugged-up editor, and a suspended-in-time Marnie
By Annie Barrett
Girls recap: 'Dead Inside'
Someone dies and Hannah feels nothing; a friend of Jessa's pretended to die just to get her out of her life
By Annie Barrett
Girls recap: Only Child
"You don't know the depths of someone's power 'til their funeral -- it's so sad," Hannah tells Adam. That characterization of death is certainly sad! Everything's sad. 'GIRLS' in black letters.
By Annie Barrett
Dancing with the Stars recap: EW.com's Annie Barrett signs off
Season 18 endures a partner shuffle; EW.com's Annie Barrett signs off
By Annie Barrett
'Dancing With the Stars': The Switch-Up is liiiiiiiiiive!
By Annie Barrett
