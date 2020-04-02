Andy Hoglund
Saturday Night Live recap: Issa Rae hosts uneventful episode, Justin Bieber performs
Article
By Andy Hoglund
Saturday Night Live recap: Bill Burr hosts, with replacement musical guest Jack White
Article
By Andy Hoglund
Saturday Night Live recap: Chris Rock hosts season 46 in-studio premiere
Article
By Andy Hoglund
Saturday Night Live recap: Kristen Wiig hosts at-home season finale
Article
SNL alums Martin Short and Tina Fey, and more special guests also popped in.
By Andy Hoglund
Saturday Night Live recap: Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler join second at-home episode
Article
Brad Pitt kicked off the newest episode of SNL at Home as Dr. Anthony Fauci.
By Andy Hoglund
Saturday Night Live recap: Tom Hanks kicks off first at-home episode
Article
By Andy Hoglund
Saturday Night Live recap: Craig, Daniel Craig
Article
No Time to Die, but plenty of time to host. Plus musical guest the Weeknd.
By Andy Hoglund
Saturday Night Live recap: John Mulaney hosts on Leap Day with musical guest David Byrne
Article
By Andy Hoglund
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com