Andrew Fuller
Big Brother recap: May the Best Duck Win
Article
Dan and Danielle wallow in the calm after the storm; Britney kicks a teddy bear's ass
By Andrew Fuller
Big Brother recap: A Dream Come True
Article
In this episode, Jenn cried. Dan cried. Ian cried. Shane and Danielle cried again.
By Andrew Fuller
Big Brother recap: The Quack is Back
Article
The Quack Pack reunites, Ian avenges the loss of his "best friend"
By Andrew Fuller
Big Brother recap: season 14, episode 20
Article
Frank is on a winning streak; Dan becomes a Have-Not
By Andrew Fuller
Big Brother recap: Introducing Ian McShame
Article
Ian emerges as a power player after Nair-ing his armpits; Shane makes the game's first big move
By Andrew Fuller
Big Brother recap: Slice of Lime
Article
Frank regains control; the backyard is a "magical lemon-lime garden"
By Andrew Fuller
Big Brother recap: Fickle Matter
Article
Two power players aim their venom at Danielle and Wil. Also: seagull poop!
By Andrew Fuller
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com