Amy Wilkinson
12 memorable Seinfeld moments
Gallery
By Amy Wilkinson
Stan Lee's cameos outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Gallery
By Amy Wilkinson
The real story behind the most ridiculous Bachelor job titles
Article
By Amy Wilkinson
Paging Dr. Feelgood: 31 great TV doctors and nurses
Gallery
On National Doctors' Day, catch up with some of our favorite onscreen medical professionals
By Amy Wilkinson
2017's Biggest Breakouts: Meet Mindhunter's Cameron Britton
Article
The 31-year-old actor stole scenes as Co-Ed Killer Edmund Kemper
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander finale recap: 'Eye of the Storm'
Article
Claire and Jamie finally find Young Ian and wash up on unexpected shores
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'The Bakra'
Article
Claire and Jamie come face to face with several ghosts from their past in Jamaica
By Amy Wilkinson
Cash Cab hits the road again and we quiz host Ben Bailey
Article
Discovery's cult-loved game show returns Dec. 4 at 10 p.m.
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'Uncharted'
Article
Claire casts away and finds salvation in an unlikely place
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'Heaven and Earth'
Article
Claire sails farther and farther from Jamie as she tends to the ailing men of the Porpoise
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'The Doldrums'
Article
Claire and Jamie take to the high seas
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'First Wife'
Article
Laoghaire returns with a bang.
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'Creme de Menthe'
Article
Jamie's businesses go up in flames (one quite literally)
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'A. Malcolm'
Article
Claire and Jamie (finally!) get hot and heavy after 20 years apart
By Amy Wilkinson
Mindhunter season 1 binge recap
Article
Serial-killer confessions (not for the faint of heart)
By Chancellor Agard, Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'Freedom & Whisky'
Article
Claire learns more about Jamie's fate and makes a monumental decision
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'Of Lost Things'
Article
Jamie's secrets catch up to him again
By Amy Wilkinson
How the Will & Grace revival explains away the series finale
Article
It was all just Karen's dream — mostly
By Amy Wilkinson
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders bungles its opening statement
Video
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'All Debts Paid'
Article
Claire and Frank's relationship hits a low point, while Jamie reunites with an old foe in prison.
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander recap: 'Surrender'
Article
Six years in hiding has changed Jamie -- and we're not just talking about the beard.
By Amy Wilkinson
Outlander premiere recap: 'The Battle Joined'
Video
Separated by two centuries, star-crossed loves Jamie and Claire make lives for themselves apart. For now.
By Amy Wilkinson
Playing House stars Lennon Parham, Jessica St. Clair take our Pop Culture Personality Quiz
Video
By Amy Wilkinson
Younger season 4 will feature 'major twists' in characters' love lives
Article
By Amy Wilkinson
GLOW season 1 binge recap
Article
Your new Netflix obsession is on line 2
By Ariana Bacle, Marc Snetiker
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com