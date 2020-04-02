Amanda Michelle Steiner
Lip Sync Battle: Joel McHale performs as Bjork
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Peabody Awards 2016: Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, more win top honors
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Little Mix Hair music video feat. Sean Paul
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Lip Sync Battle: Hayley Atwell performs Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Taylor Swift Vogue interview: 6 things we learned from 73 Questions
Article
She really loves 'The Martian'
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Beyonce's Formation world tour: DJ Khaled joins roster
Article
Major key alert
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Adele: David Spade talks meeting her on Ellen DeGeneres Show
Article
Relatable.
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Ariana Grande medley stars Kurt Hugo Schneider, Lost & Found Music Studios stars
Article
The arrangement was headed up by YouTube star Kurt Hugo Schneider
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Lip Sync Battle: SHIELD star Clark Gregg performs Toxic
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Pink, Avett Brothers, and Kevin Federline: Grading the week's best (and worst) new singles
Article
EW's staff sizes up the biggest new music of the week
By Kevin O'Donnell, Nolan Feeney
Little Mix: Hair featuring Sean Paul is group's next single: Listen
Article
The breakup anthem is an early contender for song of the summer
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Justin Bieber's hentai anime Instagram has left us with a lot of questions
Article
We have a lot of questions
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Degrassi: Next Class renewed for season 2
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Lucifer, Rosewood renewed for season 2 by Fox
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Grimm renewed for season 6 by NBC
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Lip Sync Battle: Jason Derulo performs Super Freak
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Game of Thrones: Kit Harington takes a lie detector test on Jonathan Ross show
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Shameless finale recap: Familia Supra Gallegorious Omnia!
Article
If you were expecting a happy ending, well, that was your fault
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Shameless finale: Jeremy Allen White talks Lip, season 7: Interview
Article
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Gillian Flynn: Sharp Objects lands at HBO; Amy Adams will star
Article
'UnREAL' co-creator Marti Noxon will act as showrunner; Amy Adams stars
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Fresh Off the Boat: Melrose Place prompts Jessica Huang meltdown: Sneak peek video
Article
'Not even teachers take 20 weeks of vacation!'
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
One Direction: Powerpuff Yourself generator is an April Fools' Day pick-me-up
Article
¯_(ツ)_/¯
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Girls: Lena Dunham responds to Niall Horan tweet
Article
'If you like to do the things you're too ashamed to admit to anyone but your therapist / Then baby, I'm perfect'
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Empire season 2B premiere: Serayah, Bre-Z, and Jamila talk what's next
Article
Serayah McNeill, Bre-Z, and Jamila Velazquez talk to EW about what's next for the stars of Empire, Gutter Life, and Lyon Dynasty Records
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
Shameless recap: Sleep No More
Article
Lip's de facto father figure casts him out for good
By Amanda Michelle Steiner
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com