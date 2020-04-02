Allison Hope Weiner

Exclusive Q&A: Mel Gibson on exorcising his demons
In the shadow of controversy, Mel Gibson talks to EW about shame, forgiveness, and his new thriller ''Apocalypto''
By Allison Hope Weiner
Meet the new girls on ''America's Next Top Model''
EW picks the four contestants most likely to claim the crown
By Allison Hope Weiner
A look at Mel Gibson's post-''Passion'' crusade
The ''Lethal Weapon'' star is working on an epic set 500 years ago in Central America
By Josh Rottenberg Allison Hope Weiner
''Trial by Jury'' cancelled after a season
EW explores why NBC threw the book at the new ''Law & Order''
By Allison Hope Weiner
EW takes a look at the perks of being a star
From Nicole Kidman to Kiefer Sutherland, how the celebs line-up when it comes to their dressing room on wheels
By Lynette Rice Allison Hope Weiner
Behind the scenes of 'Law and Order'
EW checks in on the courtroom drama to see how it remains fresh four shows and 550 crimes later
By Allison Hope Weiner
''Law & Order'': What's hot (and not) in the franchise
As the premiere date for a new spin-off approaches, EW peeks behind the scenes to see how all the shows stay fresh
By Allison Hope Weiner
EW recaps the Golden Globes
Do awards for Jamie Foxx and Hilary Swank make them Oscar front-runners?
By Dave Karger Clarissa Cruz Allison Hope Weiner
