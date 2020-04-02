Allison Gaines

The Spice Girls dolls come to the US, just in time for the premiere of Spice World
Dane actress is staging a comeback with a European talk show
Spice Check
Article
Where are the Spice Girls this week?
The truth behind ''Chasing Amy''
Article
Did Kevin Smith date a lesbian?
Movies in space made headlines this week
Gillian Anderson's first role
Article
The ''X-Files'' actress' bit role is the only draw for ''The Turning,'' now released on video for the first time
Future guilty pleasures
Article
Our list of currently scorned pop-culture targets that will soon be reborn as favorites, including Demi Moore in ''Striptease'' and The Macarena
Robert Mitchum made headlines this week