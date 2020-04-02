Alice M. Lee

Real hairstylists are already wearing copycatting the ''Beauty Shop'' star?s flashy-but-functional designer sash
James Hetfield and No Doubt's Tom Dumont donated their clothing to be made into watch straps
The ''Je deteste Fakes'' parodies trendy ''J'Adore Dior'' tee and wins over Cameron Diaz and Christina Aguilera as fans
Thirty-year-old Daniel Koren's custom-designed Daniel K line is a big hit with Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige, and Debra Messing
What married men really want
Article
The costume designer for ''The Stepford Wives'' took her ideas from what she thought husbands would want their perfect wives to look like
The star of ''Kill Bill'' nails the spaghetti Western look
Body Jewelry
Leftover clothes, accessories, and, yes, shoes from the show were up for grabs at a New York consignment boutique
Oscar LOVES N.Y.
Article
A change in schedule may mean more red-carpet love for Big Apple designers
Diaper Bags
Making Faces
Article
FRANCESCO SCAVULLO 1921-2004
See why Nicole, Ashton, the Olsen Twins, and others wield the most clout
Trend Alert
Article
THE MAN PURSE
Most Wanted
Article
ACNE ACTION JEANS ($189) AT WANT STIL, MONTREAL