Alex Suskind

Alex is a Senior Editor at EW.
Friday Five: Little Mix riff on self-acceptance, Sturgill Simpson's bluegrass moves, and more
Article
The five best songs we heard this week.
By Alex Suskind Marcus Jones
Review Roundup: Gorillaz' Strange Timez, Jónsi's Shiver, and a posthumous Sharon Jones album
Article
A (quick) critical rundown on three releases.
By Alex Suskind Leah Greenblatt
Friday Five: Yola holds on, Kiiara and blackbear sing about exes, and more
Article
The five best songs we heard this week.
By Sarah Rodman Marcus Jones Alex Suskind
Friday Five: Brandy Clark meets Brandi Carlile, Kylie Minogue knows magic, and more
Article
The five best songs we heard this week.
By Sarah Rodman Joey Nolfi Alex Suskind
Friday Five: Usher is back to his old ways, Mickey Guyton loves rosé, and more
Article
The five best things we heard this week.
By Marcus Jones Alex Suskind Eli Enis
Almost Famous turns 20: Behind the scenes of Cameron Crowe's unforgettable film
Article
It's all happening, again. We look back at Crowe's rocking 2000 film, with tales about these exclusive never-before-seen photos from the set.
By Jessica Derschowitz Alex Suskind
30 essential albums from the last 30 years
Gallery
By Leah Greenblatt Sarah Rodman Alex Suskind
How to make a song about a living legend, according to Pharrell
Article
By Alex Suskind
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com