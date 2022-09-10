Alex Raiman
The Sandman binge recap: Drift into the twisty land of the dreaming
Video
Neil Gaiman's legendary comic series has at last been unleashed on screen. 
Advertisement
The Boys finale recap: It's supe father against supe son in a big, bloody newsroom battle
Video
Season 3 of The Boys comes to a bloody end in an episode that sees the departure of several major characters. 
The Boys recap: A bloody trip down traumatic memory lane
Video
Everyone’s got daddy issues in this week’s episode of The Boys.
The Boys recap: An orgy of confrontation
Video
The Boys crash a bizarre superhero party in episode 6, aptly titled “Herogasm.”
The Boys recap: Junkies and corporate flunkies
Video
Hughie and Butcher can't seem to stay away from the V, and Vaught has a new CEO in episode 5, "The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies."
The Boys recap: Weaponized sex toys, hamster supes, and Russian labs
Video
Jensen Ackles finally emerges in episode 4, titled "Glorious Five Year Plan."
The Boys premiere recap: Damn, we've missed this show!
Video
To say the first three episodes of season 3 are "shocking" is an understatement.
Advertisement
The Boys premiere recap: Damn, we've missed this show!
Video
To say the first three episodes of season 3 are "shocking" is an understatement.
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com