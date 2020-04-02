Albert Kim
The latest must-have iPhone games
Article
Download ''Real Racing,'' ''Modern Combat: Sandstorm,'' and ''Madden NFL 10''
By Albert Kim
What's new in iPhone games
Article
''Newtonica2,'' ''Zombie Attack!,'' and ''Rolando'' are three of the best new downloads
By Albert Kim
Casual games: 'Bejeweled Twist,' 'Goo'
Article
''Jewels,'' the best-selling puzzle game of all time gets a long-overdue update; ''World of Goo'' is good!
By Albert Kim
Casual Games: 'Peggle Nights' and more
Article
Here at last, a sequel to last year's megahit (20 million downloads and counting). Plus: 'The Lost Cases of Sherlock Holmes'
By Albert Kim
The rise of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid"
Article
How a Web cartoon is muscling its way into the publishing world
By Albert Kim
'Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story': the Blu-Ray way
Article
Disc offers enthusiasts of the John C. Reilly music biopic spoof exclusive online extras
By Albert Kim
The best movies in HD-DVD and Blu-ray
Article
We pick the best of each new format including ''Ratatouille'' and ''300''
By Albert Kim
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension: Special Edition
Article
By Albert Kim
'Survivor 2': The Final Rounds
Article
Our tribe has spoken: A mangrove-worms-and-all guide to the knock-down-drag-out final rounds of "Survivor: The Australian Outback".
By Lisa Schwarzbaum, Bruce Fretts
Guiltiest Uber-Cheesy Sci-Fi Epic: 'Dune'
Article
By Albert Kim
The ''Eyes Wide Shut'' crisis
Article
The ''Eyes Wide Shut'' crisis ?- Obsessive director Stanley Kubrick calls Tom Cruise back for more shooting
By Albert Kim
Entertainment news for May 8, 1998
Article
What's the best gift you ever gave your mom?
By Albert Kim
Minnie Driver tells all
Article
We asked around to see what people think about the actress's post-breakup behavior
By Albert Kim
What to buy your favorite celeb this season
Article
We offer tips on Christmas shopping for Chris Rock, Hanson, Michael Jackson, and more
By Albert Kim
Guilty pleasures
Article
EW salutes pop culture favorites that are so bad they're good, like Yasmine Bleeth, ''America's Funniest Home Videos,'' and Hair Metal
By A.J. Jacobs, Kristen Baldwin
Diablo
Article
By Albert Kim
Star Trek: Voyager
Article
By Albert Kim
''Grease'' continues to please fans
Article
Why the film and its music are so successful
By Albert Kim
''Star Trek'' teams up with the X-Men in a new comic book
Article
Marvel Comics and ''Trek'' celebrate an anniversary year by creating a 23rd-century joint venture
By Albert Kim
''For the Love of Cheese'' explains what is corny
Article
Lance Crapo's book puts cheesiness under a microscope
By Albert Kim
Microsoft Return of Arcade
Article
By Albert Kim
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - Harbinger
Article
By Albert Kim
Genesis Nomad
Article
By Albert Kim
Theatre of the Imagination
Article
By Albert Kim
TV Bytes: The WWW TV Themes Home Page
Article
By Albert Kim
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com