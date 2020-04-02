Aili Nahas

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Fall TV
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
10 funny mockumentaries to remind us about the absurdity of life
Read More
Next
Family-friendly Halloween films for boos big and small
Read More
Next
She wasn't always Darlene!
The Conners
star Sara Gilbert looks back on a lifetime of roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Fall TV
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Aili Nahas
Chevron Right
Aili Nahas
Share
Aili Nahas
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita welcome first child
Article
By
Jen Juneau, Aili Nahas
Gabrielle Union files complaint against NBC Universal, Simon Cowell 6 months after
AGT
exit
Video
By
Robyn Merrett, Aili Nahas
The Bachelor
couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announce breakup
Video
By
Jodi Guglielmi, Aurelie Corinthios
Lea Michele is pregnant!
Glee
star expecting first child with husband Zandy Reich
Article
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich, who dated for about two years, tied the knot in March 2019.
By
Aili Nahas, Benjamin VanHoose
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler break up after more than 8 years of dating
Video
By
Dana Rose Falcone, Aili Nahas
Kaitlyn Bristowe claims
Bachelor
creator Mike Fleiss hates women, blocked her from
DWTS
Article
By
Aurelie Corinthios, Aili Nahas
Bachelor Peter Weber is fine and already back to filming after 'golf cart mishap'
Video
By
Michele Corriston, Melody Chiu
New Bachelor Peter Weber undergoes emergency surgery after splitting face open ahead of filming
Video
By
Aili Nahas, Natalie Stone
Meredith Vieira opens up about learning of sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Lauer
Article
By
Aili Nahas
Holly Marie Combs marries longtime boyfriend Mike Ryan
Article
By
Aili Nahas
BH90210
star Jennie Garth explains how she saved her marriage after 10-month separation
Video
By
Aili Nahas
Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson arrested on domestic violence charge
Article
By
Aili Nahas
Rosanna Arquette recalls Luke Perry's long friendship with her sister: 'I know Alexis is with him'
Video
By
Aili Nahas, Emily Strohm
Dancing with the Stars
judge Carrie Ann Inaba replacing Julie Chen on
The Talk
Article
By
Aili Nahas, Karen Mizoguchi
Lady Gaga confirms engagement as she calls Christian Carino her 'fiancé' in emotional speech
Video
By
Aili Nahas
Lauren Conrad won't be part of
The Hills
reboot but 'wishes everyone the best,' source says
Video
By
Aili Nahas
Tom Arnold and Penn Jillette claim 'racially insensitive' Donald Trump
Apprentice
tapes exist
Article
By
Aili Nahas
The Hills
' Kristin Cavallari says her marriage to Jay Cutler is 'better than ever'
Video
By
Aili Nahas
Big Bang Theory
star Kaley Cuoco marries equestrian Karl Cook
Video
By
Aili Nahas
The Proposal
contestant accused of setting up a woman to be sexually assaulted
Article
The ABC series is canceling its second-ever episode after serious allegations were leveled against one of its participants
By
Aili Nahas
Bachelor in Paradise
stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged
Article
By
Aili Nahas
Giuliana Rancic returning to co-host
E! News
with 'best friend' Jason Kennedy
Article
By
Aili Nahas
Chrissy Metz says her stepfather abused her, forced her to do weigh-ins as a teen
Video
By
Aili Nahas
The Bachelor
's Arie Luyendyk Jr. says he and Lauren Burnham will wed this year
Video
By
Aili Nahas
Outlander
star Caitriona Balfe is engaged!
Video
By
Aili Nahas, Jodi Guglielmi
LOAD MORE
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.