Abigail Edge
Jury finds former radio host assaulted Taylor Swift, awards singer $1
Article
By Abigail Edge, Jordan Runtagh
Taylor Swift cries in emotional closing arguments of groping trial
Video
By Abigail Edge
Taylor Swift's bodyguard, photographer back up butt-grab allegations in court
Video
By Abigail Edge
Taylor Swift's mom 'wanted to vomit and cry' after daughter's alleged assault
Video
'It's shattered our trust,' Andrea Swift said about how the singer's team now handles meet-and-greets
By Melody Chiu, Abigail Edge
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com