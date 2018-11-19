George R.R. Martin gets candid about new book: 'What excites me most is I finished it'

A history of the Targaryen dynasty set hundreds of years before HBO’s Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin’s new 736-page epic Fire and Blood covers generations of conquest, duels, betrayals, and — for all you romantics — a fair bit of incest. It’s a rousing, dragon-stuffed concentrated dose of Westerosi drama to tide us over as our long watch continues for his sixth Ice and Fire novel, The Winds of Winter, which fans have been waiting seven years to read. We spoke to Martin about the new book, his struggle to finish Winds (“I’ve pounded my head against the keyboard…”), and even learned something new about the Thrones prequel project (no dragons!). But before we could ask our first question, Martin wanted you to know something up front…

GEORGE R.R. MARTIN: One thing I want to be clear in the piece here, this is not a traditional novel. I don’t want people buying it thinking they’re going to get something like A Game of Thrones or Dance With Dragons. This is an imaginary history. It’s written in the style of a textbook as you’ve seen, which is quite a different style and is deliberately that way. That’s what I’ve set out to do and that’s what I’ve done and, hopefully, people enjoy it on that basis. I don’t want to mislead people into thinking they’re getting a traditional novel. It’s a generational story, it covers 150 years, there’s a large cast of characters who are born, grow up and die, and are succeeded by their children.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: It is a very different style and it takes a few pages to get used to that. But once you do and the story starts to take off it works on its own terms. Let’s start with the backstory here, though. You didn’t even intend to write this book, it just came out of working on 2014’s The World of Ice and Fire companion book, right?

MARTIN: Yes, that’s correct. World of Ice and Fire was to be a big coffee table book with full-color art on every page and the text was supposed to be a slight fleshing out of the background that’s in the [Ice and Fire] novels. So [Elio García and Linda Antonsson] — my friends and fans from Westeros.org — went through all my published books and pulled out everything I’ve mentioned about the history and past kings. Then I was supposed to take that and polish it and expand it a little, and write a few sidebars of interesting bits of history that I knew but hadn’t been put in any of the [Ice and Fire ] books. Just like in real life, we know that Millard Filmore existed, but he doesn’t come up in conversation a lot. So the idea was 50,000 words of text. Even by the time Elio and Linda were finished, it was 70,000 words of text. Then I started writing these sidebars and, you know, when I’m really going I get carried away. Next thing I knew I had written 300,000 words of sidebars and only got up to Aegon III. My editors said, “This is going to ruin the entire concept of the book, we already spent the entire art budget, we can’t have art on every page of the book.” So we pulled out all the sidebars and I joked this was my Silmarillion — the GRRM-arillion — and we would publish it later. So The World of Ice and Fire was published close to its original conception…and Fire and Blood is the first time I’ve been able to present the material as it was originally written. Plus, I wrote additional material for it.

What was interesting from The Guardian interview you did, is this book — as daunting as it would seem for most authors to attempt, and as tough as Winds has been for you — this was curiously easy for you to write.

Yes. Partly because it’s linear. Although it covers 150 years or so, it’s very straightforward — here’s what happened in the year 30, here’s what happened in 25. In Winds, I have like 10 different novels and I’m juggling the timeline — here’s what’s happening to Tyrion, here’s what’s happening to Dany, and how they intersect. That’s far more complicated. And the history book, I only have one voice to do. It’s supposedly by the Archermaester Gyldayn who has his own particular voice; he’s a crotchety old academic. When I’m doing Winds, I switch voices every time I switch chapters. Each has their own style and voice and have their own cast of supporting characters in different places in the world.

You do shift voices somewhat in Fire and Blood too, right?

Yes. Like a historian today writing about the Civil War, they weren’t present during the Civil War. So they have to go back and look at the memories and court records and figure out what happened and sometimes there are contradictory accounts. So I had some fun with inventing imaginary primary sources, particularly in the case of the [Targaryen civil war] Dance of the Dragons. So I get to tell the same different events in three different ways, which was fun, and hopefully it will be fun for the reader too.