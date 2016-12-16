'Jeopardy!' contestant mispronounces Tupac

Jessica Goodman
December 20, 2016 at 12:17 AM EST

Tupac was not an answer on Jeopardy! Thursday night, but one contestant was mocked and criticized online when she mispronounced the late rapper’s name.

“This ‘Big Poppa’ rapper was killed on March 9, 1997, as he left a music industry party in Los Angeles,” host Alex Trebek hinted to the contestants. Sara buzzed in and asked, “Who is Two-Pack?” mispronouncing the second syllable of the rapper’s name. The answer, was, of course, “Who is Notorious B.I.G.?”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to react, calling Sara out with crying laughing emojis and eye rolls. See the clip via Deadspin.

