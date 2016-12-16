type Movie genre Drama Wide Release Date 12/25/16 run date 04/26/10 runtime 138 minutes performer Viola Davis, Denzel Washington director Denzel Washington author August Wilson Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13

In whatever room Denzel Washington’s in, odds are he’s the coolest guy in it. But not even the Oscar-winner is immune to the pressures a full bladder can present.

Washington, who directed and stars in the cinematic adaptation of Fences, took to Reddit on Thursday to field questions ahead of the movie’s release. A user asked the A-lister about the weirdest situation he’s ever found himself in, and Washington replied with very clear innuendo.

“In life? Probably had something to do with not being able to find a bathroom in time,” he wrote. “We’ve all been there, you know what I’m talking about. Haha, oh man, and it’s cold outside and that warmth starts…you know what I’m talking about.”

From someone who’s played crooked cop Alonzo Harris and Malcolm X, that was unexpected. The top reply was perfect and channeled one of the more memorable moments from Adam Sandler’s comedy Billy Madison: “If peeing your pants is cool, consider me Denzel Washington.”

Fences, also starring Viola Davis, opens in theaters on Christmas Day.