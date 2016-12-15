type Movie genre Drama, History, Thriller Limited Release Date 12/21/16 Wide Release Date 01/13/17 runtime 133 minutes performer Melissa Benoist, Michelle Monaghan, Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Brosnahan, J.K. Simmons, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, Peter Berg director Peter Berg Current Status In Season mpaa R

For Massachusetts native Mark Wahlberg, filming his new movie Patriots Day was a family affair.

Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who helmed the upcoming film based on the events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, sat down with EW’s Jessica Shaw at a SiriusXM Town Hall to chat about the project and revealed the Boston-based set was filled with many members of Wahlberg’s extended family.

“All of his family members — because we had like, 11 Wahlbergs — we always have a lot of cast members, and there’d be three actors that would come up to me and say, ‘Hey Pete, I’m Paulie Wahlberg, I’m Frank Wahlberg, I’m Stevie Wahlberg, I’m Mark’s 15th cousin on the fourth side, he told me to talk to you,'” Berg joked.

For his part, even with such a devoted crew, Wahlberg insisted there was no nepotism to be found on set.

“I wouldn’t say, ‘Hey Pete, you gotta put this one in,’ I would send them to [casting director] Sheila Jaffe, Sheila would audition them, and then if they made the cut, then they would get in,” he said. “This is not a game, I don’t care who you are. My mother, I would tell her, ‘Absolutely not.'” (If that sounds a little harsh, don’t worry — Wahlberg’s mom still made it to the set.)

As a native of Dorchester, Massachusetts, Wahlberg not only has the Boston accent down pat (“We’re not having that bad accent thing happening in this movie,” he said), but has become a frequent player in Boston-set movies, with his ever-expanding list including The Departed, The Fighter, and Ted.

“[Mark] has really maintained a connection to those Dorchester, Massachusetts roots, and it’s I think why I love working with him and why he’s doing so well and people really love him so much, it’s very unusual,” Berg told Shaw.

Tune in to hear the full interview with Wahlberg and Berg on SiriusXM EW Radio on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. ET.