There are still two and a half weeks left of December, so set the Netflix queue accordingly. Come January, subscribers will have to head elsewhere to watch Bring It On, The Fast and the Furious, and Dazed and Confused.

Just like the new year, it’s out with the old and in with the new for the streaming service, and plenty of favorites, including Breaktfast at Tiffany’s, Saving Private Ryan, and Sixteen Candles are on the way out. Be sure to also catch the first six seasons of Bayside High’s finest in Saved by the Bell and season 1 of Flip or Flop, back when Christina and Tarek El Moussa were still a couple.

Check out the full list below.

Leaving Jan. 1

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

Angry Birds Toons, season 1

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Coming to America

Columbo,seasons 1-7

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2

Chopped Collection: Collection 2

Dazed and Confused

Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop, season 1

Fixer Upper, seasons 1-2

Ghost Town

Hairspray

House Hunters Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1

Jake and the Never Land Pirates, seasons 1-3

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote,seasons 1-12

Nanny McPhee

Property Brothers, seasons 4-5

Saved by the Bell, seasons 1-6

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

The Italian Job

The Painted Veil

Sixteen Candles

Saving Private Ryan

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

The Uninvited

The Amityville Horror

The Wicker Man

Vanity Fair

You Live in What?, season 3

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

Leaving Jan. 6

The Girl Who Played With Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest

Leaving Jan. 29

Stephen King’s A Good Marriage