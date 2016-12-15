Netflix
- type
- Web Series
- Current Status
- In Season
There are still two and a half weeks left of December, so set the Netflix queue accordingly. Come January, subscribers will have to head elsewhere to watch Bring It On, The Fast and the Furious, and Dazed and Confused.
Just like the new year, it’s out with the old and in with the new for the streaming service, and plenty of favorites, including Breaktfast at Tiffany’s, Saving Private Ryan, and Sixteen Candles are on the way out. Be sure to also catch the first six seasons of Bayside High’s finest in Saved by the Bell and season 1 of Flip or Flop, back when Christina and Tarek El Moussa were still a couple.
Check out the full list below.
Leaving Jan. 1
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Angry Birds Toons, season 1
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Coming to America
Columbo,seasons 1-7
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2
Chopped Collection: Collection 2
Dazed and Confused
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop, season 1
Fixer Upper, seasons 1-2
Ghost Town
Hairspray
House Hunters Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1
Jake and the Never Land Pirates, seasons 1-3
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote,seasons 1-12
Nanny McPhee
Property Brothers, seasons 4-5
Saved by the Bell, seasons 1-6
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
The Italian Job
The Painted Veil
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
The Uninvited
The Amityville Horror
The Wicker Man
Vanity Fair
You Live in What?, season 3
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
Leaving Jan. 6
The Girl Who Played With Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest
Leaving Jan. 29
Stephen King’s A Good Marriage
Comments