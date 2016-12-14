UPDATE: Scores for Arrival, Manchester By the Sea, and Silence were deemed ineligible by the Academy, EW has learned. Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival featured previously used pieces of music by composer Max Richter, specifically the track “On the Nature of Daylight” from his 2004 studio album, The Blue Notebooks. Manchester By the Sea also featured preexisting music, and Silence faced similar issues; the films were determined to not have a “substantial body of music.”

EARLIER: The race is on for Best Original Score.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 145 films up for the statuette on Tuesday, hours after the Best Original Song contenders were announced. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, La La Land, Moana, and Florence Foster Jenkins are some of the bigger titles included.

There were a few notable exclusions, as the sci-fi film Arrival, Martin Scorsese’s pet project Silence, and the riveting Manchester By the Sea did not make the cut.

To be eligible, the Academy demands that original scores must be a significant piece of music and written specifically for the movie. Films with notable usage of other musical pieces not produced by the composer or pre-existing music might render a score ineligible.

The Best Original Score field saw a massive boost from last year’s shortlist of 112. Best Original Song saw a bigger shortlist this year, too, going from 74 songs to 91.

Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24. The 89th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. ABC’s live broadcast of the ceremony begins at 7 p.m. ET.

See the complete shortlist below.

The Abolitionists, Tim Jones, composer

Absolutely Fabulous The Movie, Jake Monaco, composer

The Accountant, Mark Isham, composer

Alice through the Looking Glass, Danny Elfman, composer

Allied, Alan Silvestri, composer

Almost Christmas, John Paesano, composer

American Pastoral, Alexandre Desplat, composer

The Angry Birds Movie, Heitor Pereira, composer

Anthropoid, Robin Foster, composer

Armenia, My Love, Silvia Leonetti, composer

Assassin’s Creed, Jed Kurzel, composer

Autumn Lights, Hugi Gudmundsson and Hjörtur Ingvi Jóhannsson, composers

The BFG, John Williams, composer

Believe, Michael Reola, composer

Ben-Hur, Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders, composers

Bilal, Atli Ӧrvarsson, composer

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, composers

The Birth of a Nation, Henry Jackman, composer

Bleed for This, Julia Holter, composer

The Boss, Christopher Lennertz, composer

Bridget Jones’s Baby, Craig Armstrong, composer

The Bronze, Andrew Feltenstein and John Nau, composers

Captain America: Civil War, Henry Jackman, composer

The Charnel House, Todd Haberman, composer

The Choice, Marcelo Zarvos, composer

Collateral Beauty, Theodore Shapiro, composer

The Conjuring 2, Joseph Bishara, composer

Criminal, Bryan Tyler and Keith Power, composers

Deadpool, Tom Holkenborg, composer

Deepwater Horizon, Steve Jablonsky, composer

Denial, Howard Shore, composer

Doctor Strange, Michael Giacchino, composer

The Dressmaker, David Hirschfelder, composer

Eddie the Eagle, Matthew Margeson, composer

The Edge of Seventeen, Atli Ӧrvarsson, composer

Elle, Anne Dudley, composer

Eye in the Sky, Paul Hepker and Mark Kilian, composers

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, James Newton Howard, composer

Fences, Marcelo Zarvos, composer

Finding Dory, Thomas Newman, composer

The First Monday in May, Ian Hultquist and Sofia Hultquist, composers

Florence Foster Jenkins, Alexandre Desplat, composer

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life, Ryan Shore, composer

The Founder, Carter Burwell, composer

Free State of Jones, Nicholas Britell, composer

Ghostbusters, Theodore Shapiro, composer

The Girl on the Train, Danny Elfman, composer

Gleason, Dan Romer and Saul Simon MacWilliams, composers

Gold, Daniel Pemberton, composer

Greater, Stephen Raynor-Endelman, composer

Hacksaw Ridge, Rupert Gregson-Williams, composer

Hail, Caesar!, Carter Burwell, composer

The Handmaiden, Cho Young-wuk, composer

Hands of Stone, Angelo Milli, composer

Hell or High Water, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, composers

Hidden Figures, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, composers

High-Rise, Clint Mansell, composer

How to Be Single, Fil Eisler, composer

Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Lukasz Buda and Samuel Scott, composers

The Huntsman: Winter’s War, James Newton Howard, composer

Ice Age: Collision Course, John Debney, composer

Independence Day: Resurgence, Thomas Wander and Harald Kloser, composers

Indignation, Jay Wadley, composer

The Invitation, Theodore Shapiro, composer

Ithaca, John Mellencamp, composer

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Henry Jackman, composer

Jackie, Mica Levi, composer

Julieta, Alberto Iglesias, composer

The Jungle Book, John Debney, composer

Keeping Up with the Joneses, Jake Monaco, composer

Kicks, Brian Reitzell, composer

Krisha, Brian McOmber, composer

Kubo and the Two Strings, Dario Marianelli, composer

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz, composer

Land of Mine, Sune Martin, composer

Landfill Harmonic, Michael A. Levine, composer

The Legend of Ben Hall, Ronnie Minder, composer

The Legend of Tarzan, Rupert Gregson-Williams, composer

Life, Animated, Dylan Stark and T. Griffin, composers

The Light between Oceans, Alexandre Desplat, composer

Lights Out, Benjamin Wallfisch, composer

Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka, composers

The Little Prince, Hans Zimmer and Richard Harvey, composers

Live by Night, Harry Gregson-Williams, composer

Loving, David Wingo, composer

Maggie’s Plan, Michael Rohatyn, composer

Me before You, Craig Armstrong, composer

The Meddler, Jonathan Sadoff, composer

Midnight Special, David Wingo, composer

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Jeff Cardoni, composer

Miracles from Heaven, Carlo Siliotto, composer

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Mike Higham and Matthew Margeson, composers

Miss Sloane, Max Richter, composer

Mr. Church, Mark Isham, composer

Moana, Mark Mancina, composer

Money Monster, Dominic Lewis, composer

The Monkey King 2, Christopher Young, composer

A Monster Calls, Fernando Velázquez, composer

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell, composer

Morgan, Max Richter, composer

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Christopher Lennertz, composer

The Neon Demon, Cliff Martinez, composer

The Nice Guys, John Ottman, composer

No Letting Go, Alain Mayrand, composer

Nocturnal Animals, Abel Korzeniowski, composer

Now You See Me 2, Brian Tyler, composer

O.J.: Made in America, Gary Lionelli, composer

Off the Rails, Steve Gernes and Duncan Thum, composers

The Other Side of the Door, Joseph Bishara, composer

The Ottoman Lieutenant, Geoff Zanelli, composer

Ouija: Origin of Evil, Taylor Stewart and John Andrew Grush, composers

Our Kind of Traitor, Marcelo Zarvos, composer

Passengers, Thomas Newman, composer

Paterson, Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch, composers

Patriots Day, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Pelé: Birth of a Legend, A. R. Rahman, composer

Pete’s Dragon, Daniel Hart, composer

Po, Burt Bacharach, composer

Queen of Katwe, Alex Heffes, composer

Race, Rachel Portman, composer

The Red Turtle, Laurent Perez Del Mar, composer

Ride Along 2, Christopher Lennertz, composer

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Michael Giacchino, composer

Sausage Party, Alan Menken and Christopher Lennertz, composers

The Secret Life of Pets, Alexandre Desplat, composer

Silicon Cowboys, Ian Hultquist, composer

Sing, Joby Talbot, composer

Snowtime!, Eloi Painchaud and Jorane, composers

Southside with You, Stephen James Taylor, composer

Star Trek Beyond, Michael Giacchino, composer

Storks, Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, composers

Suicide Squad, Steven Price, composer

Sully, Christian Jacob, composer

Swiss Army Man, Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, composers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Steve Jablonsky, composer

10 Cloverfield Lane, Bear McCreary, composer

10 Days in a Madhouse, Jamie Hall, composer

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Lorne Balfe, composer

Trolls, Christophe Beck, composer

20th Century Women, Roger Neill, composer

Warcraft, Ramin Djawadi, composer

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Nick Urata, composer

X-Men: Apocalypse, John Ottman, composer

Zoolander 2, Theodore Shapiro, composer

Zootopia, Michael Giacchino, composer