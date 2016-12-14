UPDATE: Scores for Arrival, Manchester By the Sea, and Silence were deemed ineligible by the Academy, EW has learned. Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival featured previously used pieces of music by composer Max Richter, specifically the track “On the Nature of Daylight” from his 2004 studio album, The Blue Notebooks. Manchester By the Sea also featured preexisting music, and Silence faced similar issues; the films were determined to not have a “substantial body of music.”
EARLIER: The race is on for Best Original Score.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 145 films up for the statuette on Tuesday, hours after the Best Original Song contenders were announced. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, La La Land, Moana, and Florence Foster Jenkins are some of the bigger titles included.
There were a few notable exclusions, as the sci-fi film Arrival, Martin Scorsese’s pet project Silence, and the riveting Manchester By the Sea did not make the cut.
To be eligible, the Academy demands that original scores must be a significant piece of music and written specifically for the movie. Films with notable usage of other musical pieces not produced by the composer or pre-existing music might render a score ineligible.
The Best Original Score field saw a massive boost from last year’s shortlist of 112. Best Original Song saw a bigger shortlist this year, too, going from 74 songs to 91.
Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24. The 89th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. ABC’s live broadcast of the ceremony begins at 7 p.m. ET.
See the complete shortlist below.
The Abolitionists, Tim Jones, composer
Absolutely Fabulous The Movie, Jake Monaco, composer
The Accountant, Mark Isham, composer
Alice through the Looking Glass, Danny Elfman, composer
Allied, Alan Silvestri, composer
Almost Christmas, John Paesano, composer
American Pastoral, Alexandre Desplat, composer
The Angry Birds Movie, Heitor Pereira, composer
Anthropoid, Robin Foster, composer
Armenia, My Love, Silvia Leonetti, composer
Assassin’s Creed, Jed Kurzel, composer
Autumn Lights, Hugi Gudmundsson and Hjörtur Ingvi Jóhannsson, composers
The BFG, John Williams, composer
Believe, Michael Reola, composer
Ben-Hur, Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders, composers
Bilal, Atli Ӧrvarsson, composer
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, composers
The Birth of a Nation, Henry Jackman, composer
Bleed for This, Julia Holter, composer
The Boss, Christopher Lennertz, composer
Bridget Jones’s Baby, Craig Armstrong, composer
The Bronze, Andrew Feltenstein and John Nau, composers
Captain America: Civil War, Henry Jackman, composer
The Charnel House, Todd Haberman, composer
The Choice, Marcelo Zarvos, composer
Collateral Beauty, Theodore Shapiro, composer
The Conjuring 2, Joseph Bishara, composer
Criminal, Bryan Tyler and Keith Power, composers
Deadpool, Tom Holkenborg, composer
Deepwater Horizon, Steve Jablonsky, composer
Denial, Howard Shore, composer
Doctor Strange, Michael Giacchino, composer
The Dressmaker, David Hirschfelder, composer
Eddie the Eagle, Matthew Margeson, composer
The Edge of Seventeen, Atli Ӧrvarsson, composer
Elle, Anne Dudley, composer
Eye in the Sky, Paul Hepker and Mark Kilian, composers
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, James Newton Howard, composer
Fences, Marcelo Zarvos, composer
Finding Dory, Thomas Newman, composer
The First Monday in May, Ian Hultquist and Sofia Hultquist, composers
Florence Foster Jenkins, Alexandre Desplat, composer
Floyd Norman: An Animated Life, Ryan Shore, composer
The Founder, Carter Burwell, composer
Free State of Jones, Nicholas Britell, composer
Ghostbusters, Theodore Shapiro, composer
The Girl on the Train, Danny Elfman, composer
Gleason, Dan Romer and Saul Simon MacWilliams, composers
Gold, Daniel Pemberton, composer
Greater, Stephen Raynor-Endelman, composer
Hacksaw Ridge, Rupert Gregson-Williams, composer
Hail, Caesar!, Carter Burwell, composer
The Handmaiden, Cho Young-wuk, composer
Hands of Stone, Angelo Milli, composer
Hell or High Water, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, composers
Hidden Figures, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, composers
High-Rise, Clint Mansell, composer
How to Be Single, Fil Eisler, composer
Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Lukasz Buda and Samuel Scott, composers
The Huntsman: Winter’s War, James Newton Howard, composer
Ice Age: Collision Course, John Debney, composer
Independence Day: Resurgence, Thomas Wander and Harald Kloser, composers
Indignation, Jay Wadley, composer
The Invitation, Theodore Shapiro, composer
Ithaca, John Mellencamp, composer
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Henry Jackman, composer
Jackie, Mica Levi, composer
Julieta, Alberto Iglesias, composer
The Jungle Book, John Debney, composer
Keeping Up with the Joneses, Jake Monaco, composer
Kicks, Brian Reitzell, composer
Krisha, Brian McOmber, composer
Kubo and the Two Strings, Dario Marianelli, composer
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz, composer
Land of Mine, Sune Martin, composer
Landfill Harmonic, Michael A. Levine, composer
The Legend of Ben Hall, Ronnie Minder, composer
The Legend of Tarzan, Rupert Gregson-Williams, composer
Life, Animated, Dylan Stark and T. Griffin, composers
The Light between Oceans, Alexandre Desplat, composer
Lights Out, Benjamin Wallfisch, composer
Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka, composers
The Little Prince, Hans Zimmer and Richard Harvey, composers
Live by Night, Harry Gregson-Williams, composer
Loving, David Wingo, composer
Maggie’s Plan, Michael Rohatyn, composer
Me before You, Craig Armstrong, composer
The Meddler, Jonathan Sadoff, composer
Midnight Special, David Wingo, composer
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Jeff Cardoni, composer
Miracles from Heaven, Carlo Siliotto, composer
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Mike Higham and Matthew Margeson, composers
Miss Sloane, Max Richter, composer
Mr. Church, Mark Isham, composer
Moana, Mark Mancina, composer
Money Monster, Dominic Lewis, composer
The Monkey King 2, Christopher Young, composer
A Monster Calls, Fernando Velázquez, composer
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell, composer
Morgan, Max Richter, composer
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Christopher Lennertz, composer
The Neon Demon, Cliff Martinez, composer
The Nice Guys, John Ottman, composer
No Letting Go, Alain Mayrand, composer
Nocturnal Animals, Abel Korzeniowski, composer
Now You See Me 2, Brian Tyler, composer
O.J.: Made in America, Gary Lionelli, composer
Off the Rails, Steve Gernes and Duncan Thum, composers
The Other Side of the Door, Joseph Bishara, composer
The Ottoman Lieutenant, Geoff Zanelli, composer
Ouija: Origin of Evil, Taylor Stewart and John Andrew Grush, composers
Our Kind of Traitor, Marcelo Zarvos, composer
Passengers, Thomas Newman, composer
Paterson, Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch, composers
Patriots Day, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
Pelé: Birth of a Legend, A. R. Rahman, composer
Pete’s Dragon, Daniel Hart, composer
Po, Burt Bacharach, composer
Queen of Katwe, Alex Heffes, composer
Race, Rachel Portman, composer
The Red Turtle, Laurent Perez Del Mar, composer
Ride Along 2, Christopher Lennertz, composer
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Michael Giacchino, composer
Sausage Party, Alan Menken and Christopher Lennertz, composers
The Secret Life of Pets, Alexandre Desplat, composer
Silicon Cowboys, Ian Hultquist, composer
Sing, Joby Talbot, composer
Snowtime!, Eloi Painchaud and Jorane, composers
Southside with You, Stephen James Taylor, composer
Star Trek Beyond, Michael Giacchino, composer
Storks, Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, composers
Suicide Squad, Steven Price, composer
Sully, Christian Jacob, composer
Swiss Army Man, Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, composers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Steve Jablonsky, composer
10 Cloverfield Lane, Bear McCreary, composer
10 Days in a Madhouse, Jamie Hall, composer
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Lorne Balfe, composer
Trolls, Christophe Beck, composer
20th Century Women, Roger Neill, composer
Warcraft, Ramin Djawadi, composer
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Nick Urata, composer
X-Men: Apocalypse, John Ottman, composer
Zoolander 2, Theodore Shapiro, composer
Zootopia, Michael Giacchino, composer
