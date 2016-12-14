Fred Armisen's KFC jingles: Star becomes Colonel Sanders

Rachel DeSantis
December 14, 2016 at 04:23 PM EST

Can a song be finger-lickin’ good? If so, Fred Armisen’s two new tracks recorded for fast-food restaurant KFC as the company’s mascot and founder, Colonel Sanders, probably fit the bill.

The songs, “C-O-L-O-N-E-L” and “Nashville-Centric Boogie,” credited to KFC’s Nashville Colonel and his Fabulous Band, continue a years-long tradition of different actors and comedians taking on the role of the famed Colonel Sanders. Past Sanders include fellow Saturday Night Live vets Darrell Hammond and Norm Macdonald, and Jim Gaffigan, George Hamilton, and Rob Riggle.

Armisen’s songs are available on a limited edition vinyl, and you can listen to them below.

 

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/playlists/281837005" params="visual=true&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

