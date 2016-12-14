type TV Show Current Status In Season broadcaster TBS Inc.

Chris Pratt has a special kind of selfie — and only his former Parks and Recreation costars have the honor of receiving it via text message.

“For a long time, Nick [Offerman], Adam [Scott], and I would have this pact that if we had a really exceptional poop, we would take a picture of it and send it to one another,” Pratt said Tuesday on Conan.

Trying to shed light on the purpose of this practice, host Conan O’Brien said, “The three of you would do this as a way to bond — as a shared experience.”

“Just right, just right — yes. You’d look at a poop and think, ‘That’s an Offerman. I’m sending that to Nick,'” Pratt explained.

Pratt continued: “I think it started when I miraculously pooped in an N shape one time. And I sent it to Nick and said, ‘Hey’ — it was on Nick’s birthday — I said, ‘You guys have the same birthday!'”

However, Pratt and his wife Anna Faris recently got a new fancy toilet that’s been completely messing up his photo game. Find out why in the video below, and then hear Pratt’s Passengers costar Jennifer Lawrence share her hilariously awkward bodily function story.