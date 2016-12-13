Samantha Bee slams Ohio's heartbeat abortion bill

type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Samantha Bee

Since Donald Trump’s election victory, most politics news coverage has been focused on his upcoming presidency — who he’s choosing for cabinet positions, whether he has ties to Russia, etc. But state legislatures have been busy, too. Texas now requires funerals to be held for aborted and miscarried fetuses, while Ohio has passed legislation making abortion illegal after a heartbeat is detected, which usually happens six weeks into a pregnancy.

“What the hell, Ohio? At six weeks, most women won’t even know they’re pregnant,” Samantha Bee said on Monday night. “Especially now, since every time we wake up and realize Trump is president, we all have morning sickness.”

Republican lawmakers got the new provision through by sticking it on a different, unrelated bill about reporting child abuse. Bee’s response? “I guess in Ohio, sticking your face in a teenager’s vagina doesn’t count as child abuse,” she said.

Legislators have admitted they decided to pursue the provision in the wake of Trump’s victory and the promise of a conservative Supreme Court for years to come. This inspired Bee to unleash a fury of sex-related puns and analogies.

“On Election Night, Republican state senators came so hard they passed out. Then they got up and got busy squirting out ever-more unconstitutional laws in the hope one of them would make it to SCOTUS and break through Roe v. Wade‘s defenses,” Bee said. “Overturning Roe has always been the pro-lifers’ wet dream, and the way things are going, it’s a wet dream that may soon be required by law to have a full and dignified burial.”

Watch the clip below.