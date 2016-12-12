Remember when genre shows were considered at a disadvantage when awards season rolled around?

Monday’s Golden Globes nominations proved that’s no longer the case in this post-Game of Thrones era.

HBO’s sci-fi thriller Westworld and Netflix’s sci-fi breakout Stranger Things both scored in several major categories from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Each show managed to crack the ultra-competitive top drama series category, beating out contenders like FX’s The Americans, Fox’s Empire, Netflix’s Narcos and House of Cards, AMC’s Better Call Saul, and even last year’s winner, USA’s Mr. Robot.

Bonus: Both shows picked up major actor categories too, with Stranger Things star Winona Ryder and Westworld actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton scoring nominations.

The results are even more impressive when you consider that the Globes — which are known for zeroing in on new shows — didn’t heavily nominate all that many new series this time around (NBC’s This Is Us, FX’s Atlanta, and Netflix’s The Crown being the others in the regular series categories).

Still, some performances from the duo were surprisingly absent. Prognosticators thought Westworld star Anthony Hopkins was a shoo-in for a best actor nomination, and his costars Jeffrey Wright and Ed Harris seemed deserving as well. On the Stranger Things side, the younger performers were left out — including Millie Bobby Brown, who critics thought was likely to make the cut.

With HBO’s Emmy darling Thrones also nominated — and for what many consider to be its best season — the drama category now has three major sci-fi/fantasy contenders going head to head.

For more, see the complete list of nominations here, and check out complete snubs rundown.